Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
More Lifestyles

All the pretty lights make the holidays bright

Tribune-Review | Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
The Goldstrohm family, Murrysville Every year we do a different color combo and display. No two bushes or trees have the same color combination on them and along with the lights an outdoor musical speaker plays classic Christmas tunes.
The Goldstrohm family, Murrysville Every year we do a different color combo and display. No two bushes or trees have the same color combination on them and along with the lights an outdoor musical speaker plays classic Christmas tunes.
Mike and Erica Milcic. We live on Guy Street in Jeannette. We love to decorate! I call my husband 'Clark' every year. The outside takes us about 5 hours to our together and every year, I like to add something new. We get compliments all the time on our house and I think that others would enjoy it if they saw it. Hopefully you like our display as much as we do to make the paper! Thank you
Mike and Erica Milcic. We live on Guy Street in Jeannette. We love to decorate! I call my husband 'Clark' every year. The outside takes us about 5 hours to our together and every year, I like to add something new. We get compliments all the time on our house and I think that others would enjoy it if they saw it. Hopefully you like our display as much as we do to make the paper! Thank you
Our decorations are dominated by a 30 foot lighted tree in front of our house. The tree has 6,000 plus LED lights on it and can be seen at a great distance. It is decorated using tall ladders. The photo was taken Dec. 2, 2017, the night of the super moon.
Our decorations are dominated by a 30 foot lighted tree in front of our house. The tree has 6,000 plus LED lights on it and can be seen at a great distance. It is decorated using tall ladders. The photo was taken Dec. 2, 2017, the night of the super moon.
Joe Weltner, Freeport The icicle lights around the porch, lights on poles, around window and door, big lights in the garden and some of the trees all change colors to about 30 different themes. Each tree has over 2000 lights on them. A full-size leg lamp is featured in the picture window. It is nor abnormal through the holiday season to have cars stop outside the house and take pictures and lately we have been featured on Instagram tags and snapshots from local people when in town.
Joe Weltner, Freeport The icicle lights around the porch, lights on poles, around window and door, big lights in the garden and some of the trees all change colors to about 30 different themes. Each tree has over 2000 lights on them. A full-size leg lamp is featured in the picture window. It is nor abnormal through the holiday season to have cars stop outside the house and take pictures and lately we have been featured on Instagram tags and snapshots from local people when in town.
Joe Weltner, Freeport The icicle lights around the porch, lights on poles, around window and door, big lights in the garden and some of the trees all change colors to about 30 different themes. Each tree has over 2000 lights on them. A full-size leg lamp is featured in the picture window. It is nor abnormal through the holiday season to have cars stop outside the house and take pictures and lately we have been featured on Instagram tags and snapshots from local people when in town.
Joe Weltner, Freeport The icicle lights around the porch, lights on poles, around window and door, big lights in the garden and some of the trees all change colors to about 30 different themes. Each tree has over 2000 lights on them. A full-size leg lamp is featured in the picture window. It is nor abnormal through the holiday season to have cars stop outside the house and take pictures and lately we have been featured on Instagram tags and snapshots from local people when in town.
Richard Berardinelli, Delmont
Richard Berardinelli, Delmont
Michael Sawhook, New Kensington
Michael Sawhook, New Kensington
Don and Sandy Sweitzer, Hempfield
Don and Sandy Sweitzer, Hempfield
Russ Fry, Trafford
Russ Fry, Trafford
Donna and Steve Hohula, Latrobe
Donna and Steve Hohula, Latrobe
My name is Angie Kovachik. Situated along Caruthers Lane in North Huntingdon is our festive, bright house. The most decorated on the street! I made my husband, Mike, get out the 20' ladder and climb to the top to hang multi colored icicle LED lights on our second story and hang wreaths in every window. Every bush and tree in our landscaping is wrapped in alternating blue and multi-color LED lights. Oversized light bulbs line our sidewalk and we finished off decorating with a projection of Santa on his sleigh on our garage door. We love decorating for our two young boys, Jordan (4) and Blake (1). Thanks & Merry Christmas!! The Kovachik Family
My name is Angie Kovachik. Situated along Caruthers Lane in North Huntingdon is our festive, bright house. The most decorated on the street! I made my husband, Mike, get out the 20' ladder and climb to the top to hang multi colored icicle LED lights on our second story and hang wreaths in every window. Every bush and tree in our landscaping is wrapped in alternating blue and multi-color LED lights. Oversized light bulbs line our sidewalk and we finished off decorating with a projection of Santa on his sleigh on our garage door. We love decorating for our two young boys, Jordan (4) and Blake (1). Thanks & Merry Christmas!! The Kovachik Family
John Simon 114 Frederick Drive Lower Burrell I am sending in a picture of my dads house, every year he works really hard outside to put up this display with adding a new decoration every year as well. This year we added a support the police blue flag you can see pictured with the blue and white lights in honor of our recent fallen Officer Brian Shaw. I hope you enjoy these pictures and take it into consideration to have this published , I know as hard as my dad works on his yard he would be very excited and make his year getting our picture of the house in the newspaper
John Simon 114 Frederick Drive Lower Burrell I am sending in a picture of my dads house, every year he works really hard outside to put up this display with adding a new decoration every year as well. This year we added a support the police blue flag you can see pictured with the blue and white lights in honor of our recent fallen Officer Brian Shaw. I hope you enjoy these pictures and take it into consideration to have this published , I know as hard as my dad works on his yard he would be very excited and make his year getting our picture of the house in the newspaper
For several years, we have been decorating our home at 450 Dailey Road in Brentwood. We have a computerized light show synced to various Christmas songs. Every year we add a small new touch to our display! We have a Santa light that sings to the songs. We have a mega tree that dances and trees. It is programmed and set up by Mike Columbus and his daughter, Emily.
For several years, we have been decorating our home at 450 Dailey Road in Brentwood. We have a computerized light show synced to various Christmas songs. Every year we add a small new touch to our display! We have a Santa light that sings to the songs. We have a mega tree that dances and trees. It is programmed and set up by Mike Columbus and his daughter, Emily.
David O’Neil and Kristen Crum, Lower Burrell Our wonderful neighbors can’t have all the fun! I made a promise that one year we would match their decorations - this was the year! Our house is on the left.
David O’Neil and Kristen Crum, Lower Burrell Our wonderful neighbors can’t have all the fun! I made a promise that one year we would match their decorations - this was the year! Our house is on the left.
William Radvansky, New Kensington My home features a 360 degree display, a full nativity scene, and over 100 blow molds.
William Radvansky, New Kensington My home features a 360 degree display, a full nativity scene, and over 100 blow molds.
Mark and Holly Spallone, Monroeville
Mark and Holly Spallone, Monroeville
Jim and Christine Acton, 781 Colonial Manor Road, North Huntingdon. Our lights are synchronized to music. Santa and Mrs. Claus make a few appearances on weekends and pass out candy canes. We are taking donations for All but Furgotten Humane Rescue.
Jim and Christine Acton, 781 Colonial Manor Road, North Huntingdon. Our lights are synchronized to music. Santa and Mrs. Claus make a few appearances on weekends and pass out candy canes. We are taking donations for All but Furgotten Humane Rescue.

Updated 13 hours ago

We are in the home stretch of 2017 and the holiday festivities are in full effect. We asked to see our readers' exterior illumination displays and they didn't disappoint.

From classic white to blinking multicolors to blow-up characters, they all make Christmas merry and bright.

But we had to pick a favorite, and we selected the Goldstrohm home in Murrysville.

Michael Goldstrohm writes, “Every year we do a different color combo and display. No two bushes or trees have the same color combination.”

The display also includes an outdoor musical speaker playing classic Christmas tunes.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.