Is Trumpy Bear under your Christmas tree this year?

Is a cute stuffed brown bear with golden hair and a red tie arriving under your Christmas tree this year?

In one of the more odd holiday gifts, Trumpy Bear has people wondering whether the bear is a honest gift for those who support Trump or parody toy to be mocked by Trump haters.

The commercial for the toy features an over-the-top announcer and people extolling their love and admiration for the bear.

The commercial says that Trumpy Bear was born on June 14, Flag Day, and comes with an American flag blanket tucked into a pocket in the bear's back. It's trumpeted as “Great for all American holidays.”

Trumpy Bear is sold at GetTrumpyBear.com and can be ordered for 2 payments of $19.95 (plus shipping and handling fees) or $39.90.

So is it a real toy aimed at Trump supporters or a spoof? AdAge reported in October that the commercial ran on several cable stations and during reruns of “Cops,” “Walker, Texas Ranger” and “Bonanza” - suggesting that Trumpy Bear is being targeted to Trump fans.

CNN reached out to the toy maker and she said there's nothing partisan about the toy and they'd like everyone to buy it.