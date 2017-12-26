Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Boxing Day: History, shopping and some boxing on Twitter

Frank Carnevale
Frank Carnevale | Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017, 11:45 a.m.
Shoppers are reflected in the windows of shops on Oxford Street in central London, on December 26, 2017, during the post-Christmas, Boxing Day sales.
AFP/Getty Images
Happy Boxing Day.

England, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and other countries that are part of the Commonwealth celebrate Boxing Day on December 26.

Though in modern times the secular holiday is a day off following Christmas and marked by sports (mostly soccer) and shopping, its hazy history and traditions have been traced back to the Roman empire.

The origins are not clear but the holiday is linked to the feast of St. Stephen, the first Christian martyr, which is marked on December 26, according the The Guardian . St. Stephen is know for his acts of charity. The feast of St. Stephen and the act of giving charity to others became entwined over the years.

In Victorian England of the 1800s people began a custom of sharing Christmas boxes with workers. Families that could afford it would thank workers and tradepeople on the day after Christmas with boxes containing money and gifts. Hence Boxing Day.

Another wrinkle of the origin story links the Christmas boxes to a custom of churches putting boxes outside their doors to collect money for the poor, according to the Associated Press .

And now today, people take to Twitter to celebrate the day.

Some history of the day via the BBC and The Guardian.

Shopping and sales has become a big part of the holiday in many countires.

Although with the temps are below - way below — freezing across Canada. It might be better to stay home.

Lots of people celebrated the day off by posting Tweets of cats in boxes.

And although the sport of boxing has nothing to do with the day, many shared "boxing" tweets.

And some celebrities tweeted about the day. Hugh Jackman is at a cricket match.

Comedian and actor Rob Delaney is celebrating with an iced coffee.

