Jewish Family and Community Services helps women network, tap employment resources

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, 2:06 p.m.
Pittsburgh's Jewish Family and Community Services is planning a women's networking series in the South Hills soon after the new year.
Jewish Family and Community Services 's career development center is launching Women's Networking Series 2018.

The nonprofit center, which offers employment counseling and innovative programming, is planning a series of presentations featuring prominent local businesswomen, employment specialists and career counselor speakers.

According to a release, the series is a response to a perceived gap in helping women, particularly those experiencing career transitions, market themselves in today's job market.

Created in partnership with the Mt. Lebanon Library, 16 Castle Shannon Blvd., where the sessions will be held, the series will assist women in utilizing resources including LinkedIn and web-based job sites. It also will address volunteering as a way to obtain employment, balancing family and work needs and considering temporary positions as a way to get a foot in a door with potential employers.

Those attending will be able to ask questions and spend time networking, a skill that can be critical to uncovering available jobs and connecting with other professionals, the release notes.

The series expands the career development center's programs into the South Hills, continuing a process begun a few years ago. Career counselors have been holding events and staffing regular appointments at several locations, including the Mt. Lebanon Library and the South Hills Interfaith Movement. A workforce needs assessment in the South Hills is in progress.

Four sessions will be held on the third Tuesday of month, January through April.

Registration is required for the series, free and open to the public.

Details: 412-531-1912 or mtlebanonlibrary.org .

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

