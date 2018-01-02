Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Take a 'Nakation' on International Skinny Dip Day, July 14

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, 3:30 p.m.
The American Association for Nude Recreation has officially designated the second Saturday in July as International Skinny Dip Day.
Skinny-dipping, a tradition as old as mankind and frequently shown in art and movies, celebrates the joy of plunging into water without the hindrance of clothing. To celebrate this rite of summer, the association declared July 14 as the day when everyone can free themselves of clothes and inhibitions by taking a dip au natural in their backyard pool, a secluded spot on a river or lake, at a sanctioned nude beach or at one of the association's 200 clubs and resorts throughout the U.S., Canada and internationally.

International Skinny Dip Day serves as the culminating event during National Nude Recreation Week, an annual celebration for individuals and families to visit clothing-optional clubs for a “Nakation.” Events throughout the week at the association's locations include open houses, dance parties, sports tournaments, chili cook-offs, “bare buns” fun runs, health screenings and art shows.

To get involved, the association recommends:

• Skinny dipping in your backyard pool

• Shed those clothes in your house, turn on some music and get out the mop

• Get in touch with nature by gardening nude in the privacy of your back yard

• Exercise in the buff — hit the home treadmill or yoga mat

• Telecommuting in the nude — working from home in the nude is increasing in popularity

Details: aanr.com

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

