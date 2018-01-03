Coal mining history project to hold discussion sessions in Mt. Pleasant

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

People interested in sharing information about ancestors who worked in regional coal mines are invited to a series of discussions at the Mt. Pleasant Public Library.

The Early Coal Mines of Henry Clay Frick project will hold sessions from 1 to 3 p.m. Jan. 13, Feb. 10, April 14 and June 9 in the library at 120 S. Church St.

The mines in the study include Henry Clay, Frick, Morgan, Rist, Foundry, White (Globe), Eagle, Summit, Tip Top, Valley, Buckeye, Star, Hazlett, Mullin, Bessemer, Union and Alverton (Donnely and Mayfield), in the vicinity of Mt. Pleasant, the Morgan Valley and Broadford, Fayette County.

Subjects to be discussed within the time frame of 1870 to 1920 are the mines themselves, the pattern of immigration of the workers, strikes — including the eviction of families from their homes — and the arrival of the Pinkertons and the Coal and Coke Police. Attendees may bring relevant artifacts to share.

The discussion sessions will be the third phase of the project.

The first phase of research was completed under the Jacob's Creek Watershed Association, and a second phase under the Westmoreland Fayette Historical Society. The third phase will fall under the Fayette County Cultural Trust.

The project is in partnership with the Rivers of Steel Heritage Area, with funding provided in part by the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Bureau of Recreation and Conservation, Environmental Stewardship Fund, administered by the Rivers of Steel Heritage Corp.

For information, call project manager and researcher Cassandra Vivian of Mt. Pleasant at 724-542-4949.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.