Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
More Lifestyles

Coal mining history project to hold discussion sessions in Mt. Pleasant

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, 9:36 a.m.
The Early Coal Mines of Henry Clay Frick project will hold public discussion sessions about former workers from various area mines at the Mt. Pleasant Public Library, beginning on jan. 13.
Celeste Van Kirk | Trib Total Media
The Early Coal Mines of Henry Clay Frick project will hold public discussion sessions about former workers from various area mines at the Mt. Pleasant Public Library, beginning on jan. 13.

Updated 6 hours ago

People interested in sharing information about ancestors who worked in regional coal mines are invited to a series of discussions at the Mt. Pleasant Public Library.

The Early Coal Mines of Henry Clay Frick project will hold sessions from 1 to 3 p.m. Jan. 13, Feb. 10, April 14 and June 9 in the library at 120 S. Church St.

The mines in the study include Henry Clay, Frick, Morgan, Rist, Foundry, White (Globe), Eagle, Summit, Tip Top, Valley, Buckeye, Star, Hazlett, Mullin, Bessemer, Union and Alverton (Donnely and Mayfield), in the vicinity of Mt. Pleasant, the Morgan Valley and Broadford, Fayette County.

Subjects to be discussed within the time frame of 1870 to 1920 are the mines themselves, the pattern of immigration of the workers, strikes — including the eviction of families from their homes — and the arrival of the Pinkertons and the Coal and Coke Police. Attendees may bring relevant artifacts to share.

The discussion sessions will be the third phase of the project.

The first phase of research was completed under the Jacob's Creek Watershed Association, and a second phase under the Westmoreland Fayette Historical Society. The third phase will fall under the Fayette County Cultural Trust.

The project is in partnership with the Rivers of Steel Heritage Area, with funding provided in part by the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Bureau of Recreation and Conservation, Environmental Stewardship Fund, administered by the Rivers of Steel Heritage Corp.

For information, call project manager and researcher Cassandra Vivian of Mt. Pleasant at 724-542-4949.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.