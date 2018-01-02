National celebration offers chance to chuck unwanted fruitcake

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Those who can't abide a much-maligned staple of Christmas cuisine, the fruitcake, can celebrate a holiday of their own Jan. 3 — Fruitcake Toss Day.

Formal observance of the celebration can be traced to the mid-1990s in Manitou Springs, Colo., where people began competing to see who could hurl the unwanted dessert the farthest.

That community's version of the observance was canceled one year, following a drop in attendance, and has since been moved to a date later in January. Like the weighty cake that inspired it, the concept has survived, and it has gained national recognition.

Fruitcake Toss Day provides anyone the perfect opportunity to throw away a cake they've been saddled with, whether or not one competes for distance against others performing the same post-holiday cleansing of the palate.

One tradition holds that if you don't toss the fruitcake by this celebration day, you're obligated to keep it at least until the following Christmas.

Those who miss the opportunity to participate in the observance Jan. 3 still have a chance this year, since the first Saturday of January is recognized by some as an alternate date.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.