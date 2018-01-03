Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
'Inside, Outside' members' show opens Jan. 20 at Greensburg Art Center

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, 11:06 a.m.
President Renie Pollock arranges items for a 2014 exhibit in the Greensburg Art Center, where a Jan. 20 reception is planned for a new members' show, 'Inside, Outside.'
Marilyn Forbes | For Trib Total Media
President Renie Pollock arranges items for a 2014 exhibit in the Greensburg Art Center, where a Jan. 20 reception is planned for a new members' show, 'Inside, Outside.'

"Inside, Outside," a new members' exhibition, will open with a reception from 4 to 6 p.m. Jan. 20 in the Rowe Gallery at the Greensburg Art Center.

The show will highlight the talents of a dedicated group of volunteers whose goal is to promote art in the Greensburg-Hempfield community, according to a press release.

The reception is free and open to the public.

The exhibition will run through Feb. 23 in the center at 230 Todd School Road, Hempfield. Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, with extended hours until 7 p.m. Wednesdays, and 1-4 p.m. Saturdays.

Details: 724-837-6791 or greensburgartcenter.org

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

