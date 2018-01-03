Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
All aboard: The World's Greatest Hobby on Tour traveling train show comes to the Monroeville Convention Center

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, 4:42 p.m.
The World’s Greatest Hobby on Tour steams into the Monroeville Convention Center from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 6 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 7. The show features thousands of square feet of operating model railroads, merchandising and displays.
The World's Greatest Hobby on Tour steams into the Monroeville Convention Center from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 6 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 7. The show features thousands of square feet of operating model railroads, merchandising and displays as well as trains the children can ride.
as well as trains the children can ride.

The World's Greatest Hobby on Tour steams into the Monroeville Convention Center from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 6 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 7. The show features thousands of square feet of operating model railroads, merchandising and displays.

This show is designed to appeal to the masses and to introduce the general public to the hobby in an exciting, family-oriented atmosphere. Guests will see huge operating model railroads, manufacturers and exhibitors displaying new products, and merchandisers offering everything needed to run a model railroad.

There will also be trains for children to ride, including a Thomas the Tank Engine Riding Train. Seminars and workshops will present model railroading tips and techniques to everyone from the novice to the advanced model railroader.

The show will also feature the Walt Disney Railroad Story Exhibit, including photos, artifacts and a multimedia presentation that tell the story of how model railroading was Walt Disney's inspiration for Disneyland.

There are over a million participants in the U.S. in model railroading according to the World's Greatest Hobby Program, which is sponsoring the tour. Other interesting parts include vintage Lionel and American Flyer trains up to state-of-the-art tablet-controlled model trains of today.

Tickets are $15 for adults. Children 16 and under are free.

Details: wghshow.com

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

