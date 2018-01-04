Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pittsburgh pooch will be featured in Puppy Bowl XIV on Animal Planet

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, 3:36 p.m.
Aquaman, a treeing walker coonhound adopted out of Animal Friends in Ohio Township, will be featured on Animal Planet's annual 'Puppy Bowl' broadcast.
Updated 11 hours ago

It's the cutest football game of the year, no one is going to get sidelined with a concussion, and a local pooch has cracked the lineup.

Aquaman, a treeing walker coonhound, will be among 90 dogs competing for not just the “Lombarky Trophy,” but also for the coveted title of “Most Valuable Puppy” during Animal Planet's Puppy Bowl XIV, which airs opposite the annual Super Bowl broadcast next month.

“We had a litter of treeing coonhound puppies born right around the time we heard from Animal Planet about submissions,” said Shannon Tremblay, communications director for Animal Friends in Ohio Township. “Everyone here was so excited, but we were trying not to get our hopes up because we could only imagine how many other shelters around the nation got the same release.”

Tremblay got word in September that he had been chosen, and an Animal Friends staffer took him to New York City in October to pre-tape the program.

Shortly after they returned, Aquaman — who was temporarily renamed “Dak” by Animal Planet producers because of copyrighting issues — was adopted by a local family.

“He's in a home and, I'm sure, a lot bigger than we remember,” Tremblay said, adding that the timing worked out perfectly.

“He was in foster care for a month or so, and he was just the right age around the time when they needed him,” she said.

Puppy Bowl XIV will air opposite the Super Bowl in Feb. 4, on Animal Planet.

For more, see the Puppy Bowl website . For more in Animal Friends, see ThinkingOutsideTheCage.org .

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

