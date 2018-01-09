Daffodil Days brings blooms back to region

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The American Cancer Society's popular spring fundraiser, Daffodil Days, is returning after a four-year hiatus.

“I believe 2013 might have been the last year we had our daffodil campaign. It's always been super popular around here,” says Lyndsie McPadden, senior community development manager with the American Cancer Society in Pittsburgh.

She attributes the program's pause to “organizational changes at the time.”

Persevering volunteers, McPadden says, are responsible for the campaign's resurrection in this region.

Many made it clear, she says, that they wished to continue selling the flowers.

“We told them, ‘We heard you. We listened.' The campaign did come back last year to some extent, (benefitting) Relay for Life and Making Strides Against Breast Cancer (events),” McPadden says.

“That's how we brought it back. ... It's very volunteer-driven,” she adds.

Long symbolizing a symbol of hope to cancer patients, daffodils were sold for 40 years to raise funds to support research, patient services, and other lifesaving programs.

“After 2013, Daffodil Days as a national campaign was no longer. The Pittsburgh area actually brought it back,” McPadden says.

“As the American Cancer Society is an organization dedicated to saving lives, celebrating lives and leading the fight for a world without cancer, we are always taking steps to ensure we are being the best possible stewards of each donor dollar we receive. This is why the fundraiser initially relaunched through our community events and volunteers in the Greater Pittsburgh Area,” states a release.

Daffodil “donations” are as follows:

- $10, one bunch;

- $15, potted mini-daffodils;

- $25, rather than receiving flowers, donors can support the Gift of Hope program where volunteers deliver daffodils to local hospitals.

Individuals and organizations can order bouquets and potted daffodils to sell and fund raise as well. Those interested in assisting during the week of Daffodil Days can contact the Pittsburgh office at 412-919-1100 for specifics on individual communities.

Orders must be placed by Feb. 5.

Pick-up sites will be made available within most communities/counties in the greater Pittsburgh area the week of March 18th.

Dawn Keefer, with the Westmoreland County chapter of the American Cancer Society, says that office also is handling the fundraiser through volunteers selling the blooms to benefit upcoming events.

To place orders and arrange pick-up, contact the Greensburg office at 724-834-5116.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.