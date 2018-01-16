Annual Ligonier Ice Fest goes on rain, sleet, snow or shine

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

When: Activities 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 20 and 21; sculptures are illuminated after dark for night-time viewing

Whether the temperature is 7 or 70, the Ligonier Ice Fest will go on.

Pennsylvania's sometimes unpredictable January weather is no deterrent to the annual winter event, which marks its 27th year on Jan. 20 and 21.

"As long as it doesn't rain, that's all we hope for," says Ernie DiMartino, whose Jeannette-based DiMartino Ice Co. has been supplying the festival's signature ice creations for all of those 27 years, in all kinds of weather conditions.

"If it's too cold or it snows, the ice will stay for a long time, but the crowds might be smaller," he says. "If it's warm and sunny, a lot of people will come out, but the ice will only stay for a day or two."

Ice, ice, baby

DiMartino says he and his crew will carve about 45 of 60 or so sculptures beforehand and complete the rest on the Ligonier Diamond during the festival. That includes a speed-carving competition among four DiMartino ice artisans scheduled for 2 p.m. Jan. 21.

There will be everything from fish to fowl to a bicycle, a bull and a bumblebee, says festival organizer Cindy Purnell.

"Ernie is a huge draw and his people do quality work," she says. "I really love this event and it's so well-needed at this time of year. It really brings the people into town."

Along with the ice, visitors will find a variety of other fun features to brighten up even the coldest day, including a big bag of Hanson's Original Kettle Korn and horse-drawn sleigh rides by Misty Haven Carriage (noon-3 p.m. Jan. 21, weather permitting). Also on tap:

All that jazz ... and more

The Ligonier Town Hall auditorium will be the setting for two free concerts.

Expect a good time when Big Fat Jazz takes the stage at 2 p.m. Jan. 21, says P.J. Simpson, tenor sax player for the 18-member ensemble from Springdale, Allegheny County.

"We're not necessarily a dance band, but you might want to get out of your seat and dance in the aisle," he says. The group's repertoire tends toward "jazz with roots in the '40s, but newer arrangements of those tunes."

Candle in the Wind, whose five members hail from Cambria and Somerset counties, will perform at 12:30 p.m. Jan. 21. The current line-up has been together for 27 years and plays "a little bit of everything," including jazz standards, easy listening and classic rock, says sax/flute player Greg Maiocco.

Let's eat

If that kettle korn doesn't fill you up, Ligonier Volunteer Hose Company No. 1 will host a spaghetti dinner from 11 a.m. until sold out on Jan. 20 in the town hall community room. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Jan. 21, Cub Scout Pack 370 will sponsor a soup lunch and bake sale in Heritage United Methodist Church on the Diamond. Local restaurants also will be open, some with Ice Fest-inspired specials.

Indoor sidewalk sales

"After Christmas, people are looking for bargains, and a lot of the stores will have merchandise at 25 to 50 percent off," says Purnell, who owns the Post and Rail Men's Shop on the Diamond, where a large array of Vera Bradley items will be available. "They need to move out the fall merchandise to get ready for spring."

Parking

Parking is available on the street and in municipal lots. Meters take quarters only and the rate is $.25 per half-hour.

Even if you arrive after dark to see the sculptures under the lights, "Be sure to look at your meter, because some of them are 24-hour," says Amber Carney of the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce, the event sponsor.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.