Westmoreland Arts & Heritage Festival announces T-shirt design contest

The Westmoreland Arts & Heritage Festival is sponsoring a contest for the design of the 2018 festival T-shirt.

The winner will receive $100 and five T-shirts printed with the final design, to be awarded during the festival's opening ceremony on July 5.

The design also will be printed on festival pins.

Contest rules and entry forms are available on the festival website. Entries must be postmarked by Jan. 26.

The top five ideas will be posted on the festival's Facebook page for judging, with the idea receiving the most likes to be transformed into the final design.

The festival is scheduled for July 5-8 at Twin Lakes Park in Unity.

Details: 724-834-7474 or artsandheritage.com

