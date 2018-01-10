Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Butler County campground again named 'Park of the Year'

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018, 12:09 p.m.
Butler County's Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park at Kozy Rest was named medium-sized 'Park of the Year' for 2017 by the National Association of RV Parks and Campgrounds, the fourth time it has won the award.
A Butler County campground is a four-year winner of the medium-sized “Park of the Year” designation from the National Association of RV Parks and Campgrounds.

Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park at Kozy Rest in Harrisville is a winner in the category for the years 2011, 2014, 2015 and 2017, according to a news release.

Owners Denny and Gary Quigley received the award late last year.

According to its website, the camp-resort was purchased by the Quigley family in 2000.

“This award reflects our family and staff's consistent efforts to provide our guests with an unmatched camping experience,” Gary Quigley says in the release.

“We aspire to always reach the highest standards and set a new standard in every category of our business to offer our campers the very best,” he says.

According to the ARVC, the award is presented to RV parks and campgrounds that deliver an “extraordinary guest experience” as a result of all-around excellence in operations, professionalism, marketing, customer service and industry involvement. Only a handful of other parks have won the designation four times.

Updates for 2018 include a gaga ball pit, RC tracks and a laser tag battlefield.

Four new rental cabins and a one-acre, 12-feet deep fishing pond will be ready for the park's mid-April opening.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

