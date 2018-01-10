Photo project invites Greensburgers to 'Meet Your Neighbor'

The people of Greensburg will be the focus of "Meet Your Neighbor," a new photography collaboration initiative of the Downtown Greensburg Project .

Following up on last year's Collection273, a photography collaboration with scenes from the Greensburg area, the Downtown Greensburg Project is inviting local photographers to submit photo portraits of people who are from Greensburg, or currently live or work in the city.

"Meet Your Neighbor" will start featuring submissions on social media on Feb. 1 and will run through Jan. 31, 2019, with two submissions being featured each week on the DGP website, on Instagram at @meet_your_neighbor and on Facebook.

A physical exhibition is planned for the spring of 2019, with all featured submissions to be printed in an 8-x-10-inch format.

"Taking photos of people is about history, looking at our time, culture and society through portraits. There are so many parts to a person, there's always something real going on and capturing that in a photo is beautiful," said Jessica Hickey, founder of the Downtown Greensburg Project, in a press release. "The whole point of Meet Your Neighbor is to do just that, meet someone in the community, learn about them and in turn show us what you learned by taking a photo that embodies that person or group of people."

Submissions are accepted by posting on Facebook and Instagram, tagging the "Meet Your Neighbor" social media accounts on those platforms and using #meetyourneighborgbg.

All submissions must be taken in the project's 2018-2019 time frame and include a short story or information about the subject.

All featured photographers will be tagged in the post with instructions on how to submit the high-resolution image and sign the release for the image to be included in the exhibition, according to the press release. The image and permission must be submitted within two weeks of the featured post or another image will be selected to be featured.

For information, visit downtowngreensburgpa.us/meet-your-neighbor or email hello@downtowngreensburgpa.us.

