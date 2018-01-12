Free cold weather masks available from Breathe Pennsylvania

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Breathe Pennsylvania is offering free cold weather masks to residents within its 10-county service area of Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Greene, Indiana, Lawrence, Washington and Westmoreland counties.

The breathable foam mask loops over the ears and covers the mouth and nose, providing a warm pocket of air. Cold air restricts the flow of air to and from the lungs of those suffering from respiratory illnesses, so the mask helps to warm air before it reaches the lungs.

The mask also can be worn outside during exercise.

For residents outside of the 10-county service area, there is a $5 fee for a mask.

Headquartered in Cranberry Township, Breathe Pennsylvania is a nonprofit organization that helps southwestern Pennsylvania residents achieve and maintain optimal lung health through awareness, education and direct services, according to a press release.

To obtain a mask, call 724-772-1750 or visit breathepa.org .

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.