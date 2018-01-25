Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Think you know all about antiques? Think again

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, 8:55 p.m.
The Southwestern Pennsylvania Council for the Arts antique show and sale, shown here in 2017, will feature 40 dealers from Jan. 26 to 28 at the Greensburg Country Club.
Submitted
Thousands of items from 40 dealers will be featured at the Southwestern Pennsylvania Council for the Arts antique show and sale, shown here in 2016, set for Jan. 26-28 in the Greensburg Country Club.
Submitted
Oil and watercolor paintings will be among wares at the Southwestern Pennsylvania Council for the Arts antique show and sale, shown here in 2016, set for Jan. 26-28 in the Greensburg Country Club.
Submitted
You don't have to be an antique lover to enjoy the Southwestern Pennsylvania Council for the Arts antique show and sale, says show co-manager John Mickinak.

“Even if you don't know much about antiques, you can have a good time,” he says. “There's nothing like picking an object up and having a dealer tell you all about it, so it's also a learning experience.”

And who knows what will come of that.

Show co-manager John Kroeck, owner of Sewickley Antiques LLC in Leetsdale, says his interest in antiques resulted from accompanying his aunts to shows when he was a boy, about 50 years ago.

“I went with them while they spent their grocery money on antiques, and I just took to it,” Kroeck says.

The annual show is set for Jan. 26 to 28 at the Greensburg Country Club in Hempfield.

Several things make the Greensburg show a must-do, the co-managers say.

“It's one of the few antique shows left in the area,” Kroeck says. “People go to find treasures and to complete their collections, and to see old friends. There's a network of collectors, so it's a social activity, too.”

And the show isn't just for creaky old folks looking for musty, fusty knick-knacks.

“It's a varied and interesting show, with a mix of everything from pop culture items to 200-year-old paintings and furniture,” Mickinak says. “A lot of younger people are looking for mid-century modern, and we have that.”

About 40 dealers will offer thousands of items including Victorian furniture, paintings, Oriental rugs, sterling silver, European porcelains, jewelry, vintage clothing, quilts, linens, toys, crocks, postcards and cut, art and pattern glass.

One noted dealer will be Patrick Hastings, of Mahla & Co. Antiques in Pittsburgh's Strip District, who specializes in 19th-century watercolor and oil paintings.

The Westmoreland County Historical Society also will have a table.

“We are bringing a collection of vintage and antique items and books, some from our own collections, and others that have been donated to us for resale at the show as a fundraiser to support the historical society,” says historical society librarian Anita Zanke.

Items include a 2-gallon stoneware crock; a vintage chalkware statue of “Nipper,” the dog made famous in advertising for RCA gramophones; a 1903 Thomas A. Edison wax cylinder phonograph, and a collection of books and tin boxes illustrated by the early-20th century artist Harrison Fisher.

Showgoers can bring their own attic and basement treasures to be appraised from 1 to 4 p.m. Jan. 27. Written appraisals will be $15; verbal appraisals will be $7.

There's always a chance that a valuable item will be revealed, Mickinak says.

“We've seen some things worth several thousand dollars,” he says. “If there's a chance, why not bring it in?”

One year, a patron came in with a painting Mickinak valued at $10,000.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

