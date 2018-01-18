Blackburn Center, Saint Vincent events tackle human trafficking issues

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The term "human trafficking" may bring to mind the 2008 film "Taken," in which a young American girl is kidnapped while vacationing abroad.

Young women traveling alone in foreign companies are not the only, or most common, victims of human trafficking, experts say.

Several upcoming area public forums will explore the topic, how close it comes to home and how to spot and try to help victims.

The Blackburn Center is partnering with Reunion Presbyterian Church and the Mt. Pleasant Public Library in a free outreach at 6 p.m. Jan. 22 at the 769 Main St., Mt. Pleasant, church.

A 1 to 4 p.m. free program on Feb. 10 at the Saint Vincent Grove, 300 Fraser Purchase Road, Latrobe, will feature Marlene Carson, a survivor of domestic minor sex trafficking and founder of The Switch National Anti-Trafficking Network.

The forum is co-hosted by the Greensburg Diocesan Council of the National Council of Catholic Women Prayer and Outreach Group to Combat Human Trafficking and the Saint Vincent College Campus Ministry Human Trafficking Awareness Group.

"Sex trafficking is also a reality in our area and many victims are youth. We believe more teachers, counselors, medical and mental health professionals need to be educated and made aware of how to identify victims of child exploitation. We hope this forum will do just that," says Raissa Federline, prayer and outreach group coordinator, in a news release.

The Department of Homeland Security defines human trafficking as modern-day slavery, involving force, fraud, or coercion to obtain some type of labor or commercial sex act.

Human Rights First reports an estimated 24.9 million trafficking victims around the world.

In our neighborhoods

It happens in our own backyards, including recent incidents in Allegheny County.

Victims who fall through service provider and justice system cracks can end up jailed or returning to their traffickers, the Blackburn Center reports.

Karen Evans, center advisory program manager, and Abby, a coordinating and training counselor advocate who requested her last name not be used, are planning the Jan. 22 and other community programs.

Issues will include what human trafficking is and what it looks like in Western Pennsylvania, they say.

"Drug trafficking is the number one crime in the world right now. Human trafficking is second," Abby says.

And it does not necessarily involve movement.

"If it happens in private homes, it's not always easy to find," Abby says. "There needs to be more training on this."

In a recent West Virginia Public Radio report, drug addiction is explored as a factor in rising sex trafficking, sometimes the apparent result of parents desperate to finance their habit by prostituting their children.

Who is a victim?

Minors, often runaways, may trade sex for food or shelter or drugs. Whether by force or by choice, their age makes them victims, Blackburn officials say.

Labor trafficking can be difficult to identify, they add. One cannot tell from looking if waiters, migrant workers, or traveling sales crews of students are being paid or not.

Victims unfamiliar with a community, its customs or language may be fearful of contacting police, officials say.

Some red flags may be vans full of people leaving from and later returning to one location, someone showing signs of physical abuse, or the same people showing up at shopping plazas with "homeless" signs.

Their work may be "forced," Abby says.

Concerns can be reported to state police or the National Human Trafficking Hotline .

Details: 724-836-1122 or Blackburn Center

Register for the Saint Vincent College program by emailing rsvpf@hotmail.com.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.