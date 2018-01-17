Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
A behind-the-scenes look at Cirque du Soleil's "Crystal"

Kristina Serafini
Kristina Serafini | Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, 5:18 p.m.

Updated 13 hours ago

World-class ice skaters sped around the rink at PPG Paints Arena and acrobats defied gravity on a trapeze several stories in the air during a behind-the-scenes look at Cirque du Soleil's show, “Crystal, on Wednesday ahead of opening night.

“Crystal,” which follows the title character's journey of self-discovery, is Cirque du Soleil's first show on ice.

The show, which will make stops throughout the United States and Canada through the end of May, runs in Pittsburgh from Jan. 17-21.

Jorge Petit of Chile rehearses on the ice at PPG Paints Arena prior to opening night of Cirque du Soleil's show 'Crystal' on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Jorge Petit of Chile rehearses on the ice at PPG Paints Arena prior to opening night of Cirque du Soleil's show 'Crystal' on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018.
Jack Atherton and Emily McCarthy, both of the United Kingdom, rehearse on the ice at PPG Paints Arena prior to opening night of Cirque du Soleil's show 'Crystal' on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Jack Atherton and Emily McCarthy, both of the United Kingdom, rehearse on the ice at PPG Paints Arena prior to opening night of Cirque du Soleil's show 'Crystal' on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018.
Danica Gagon-Plamondon of Canada fixes her ponytail as she swings on a trapeze while wearing ice skates during a rehearsal at PPG Paints Arena prior to opening night of Cirque du Soleil's show 'Crystal' on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Danica Gagon-Plamondon of Canada fixes her ponytail as she swings on a trapeze while wearing ice skates during a rehearsal at PPG Paints Arena prior to opening night of Cirque du Soleil's show 'Crystal' on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018.
Nobahar Dadui, of Canada, who plays Crystal in the show, rehearses on the ice at PPG Paints Arena prior to opening night of Cirque du Soleil's show 'Crystal' on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Nobahar Dadui, of Canada, who plays Crystal in the show, rehearses on the ice at PPG Paints Arena prior to opening night of Cirque du Soleil's show 'Crystal' on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018.
Silva Dos Reis of France rehearses on the ice at PPG Paints Arena prior to opening night of Cirque du Soleil's show 'Crystal' on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Silva Dos Reis of France rehearses on the ice at PPG Paints Arena prior to opening night of Cirque du Soleil's show 'Crystal' on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018.
Nobahar Dadui of Canada and Jerome Sordillon of France rehearse on the ice at PPG Paints Arena prior to opening night of Cirque du Soleil's show 'Crystal' on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Nobahar Dadui of Canada and Jerome Sordillon of France rehearse on the ice at PPG Paints Arena prior to opening night of Cirque du Soleil's show 'Crystal' on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018.
Lucas Boutin of France rehearses with a Cyr wheel on the ice at PPG Paints Arena prior to opening night of Cirque du Soleil's show 'Crystal' on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Lucas Boutin of France rehearses with a Cyr wheel on the ice at PPG Paints Arena prior to opening night of Cirque du Soleil's show 'Crystal' on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018.
