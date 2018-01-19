Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Megabus offers to help 'put a ring on it'

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, 9:03 a.m.
Those hoping their beloved may take a knee and pop open a ring box on Valentine's Day may want to make their loved one aware of a new Megabus contest.
The height of romance - flowers, candlelight, a ring and a bus? If those images spark the idea of proposing, a new Megabus Valentine's Day 'busposal' contest may interest you.
The height of romance - flowers, candlelight, a ring and a bus? If those images spark the idea of proposing, a new Megabus Valentine's Day 'busposal' contest may interest you.

Many a proposal is planned for Valentine's Day, and sometimes transportation is involved — in the back of a chauffeured limousine, on a sunset cruise, even during a horse and carriage ride.

One couple will have the opportunity to experience a public transportation "busposal," should they win a Megabus contest.

The bus company known for promoting frugal fares is going all out for this first-time, sure to be memorable proposal, when one person will have the chance to board a (bedazzled) Megabus, drop to one knee and ask for his — or her — beloved's hand in marriage.

According to a news release, Megabus will provide everything one needs — including $5,500 for a ring — and assistance from proposal planners The Yes Girls .

The transportation company has launched a nationwide contest inviting those intending to pop the question on Feb. 14 to share their idea of the perfect proposal.

The contest seeks the most unique ideas, with plans to bring one to life, whether simple and tasteful or over the top.

"Throughout the years, we've heard of countless stories of love connections that have been made, and even more relationships that have stayed connected, through traveling via Megabus," says Sean Hughes, corporate affairs director, in a release.

"We are thrilled to spread the love this season by providing the essentials for the winner's dream proposal — on a Megabus," he says.

Those hoping to hear "yes" this Valentine's Day have until 11:59 p.m. Jan. 30 to share their plans, including how and where they would pop the question.

Details: woobox.com/x2xc28

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

