A stitch just in time: Quilt show blankets Harrison library in color

The weather forecasters won't be announcing it.

But you can count on a front of warmth and brightness settling in to ease the winter bleakness and blahs for the next couple weeks at 1522 Broadview Blvd., Natrona Heights.

That's because the annual quilt show at Community Library of Allegheny Valley's Harrison branch is under way through March 3, showcasing the talents and diverse styles of area quilters.

It is easily one of the most popular activities, if not the number one draw, of the library all year.

“We schedule this show during the winter because that is when people need it most,” says Katie Myser, director of adult services. “The weather is so cold and dreary this time of year that the color and warmth of the quilts can really brighten someone's day. The quilts brighten up the library and bring smiles to people's faces when they come to visit.”

People definitely look forward to coming and voting on their favorites, she adds. “We have even had groups come on outings. Some people take the voting very seriously,” she says.

The library is the perfect venue for such a show because of the high ceiling and its many beams, says director Kathy Firestone.

“Once people come in and see the inside of the building, they understand why a quilt show is so appropriate here,” she explains. “Each quilt has a story to tell, so where better to display that story?”

In addition to bringing warmth to a cold, stark time of the year, people admire the artistry of others' handiwork, “and it truly is an art show to be appreciated in our own very local area,” she adds.

A reception, open to the public, recognizing the building's 20th year will be held at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 23.

“People love the chance to show off grandma's quilt or their own work and tell their stories,” Myser says. “Even if they do not know how to make a quilt themselves, people still appreciate the beautiful designs, the hard work that goes into each quilt and the history behind them.”

Every quilt does indeed have a story, says Maria Aftanas of Creighton, East Deer Township, who is entering the show for the third year.

“Whether it's for a newborn baby, for your grandchildren or to help someone who needs to remember a loved one, in making a quilt there is there is always a reason,” she says.

She has entered a Quilt of Valor, with red, white and blue chevron with American flags on the back, in honor of her brother-in-law Stanley Shemanski of Upper Burrell for his Army service. It is her fourth to recognize those who serve. “I thought that it was a great idea,” Aftanas explains.

The Quilts of Valor Foundation was begun in 2003 by Catherine Roberts of Delaware. There are many chapters throughout the country.

Aftanas likes to use her talents to help others.

As a member of The Comfort and Joy Group at Holy Family Church, Creighton, she is helping to make dresses for girls in Peru. “We also make lap bags, quilts and pillow cases for different organizations in our community. Last year, we made helmet liners for our servicemen over in Afghanistan,” she says.

She also belongs to the Piece and Happiness Quilt Club. “We are currently making quilts for the firemen and police to keep in their squad cars to use during an accident or fire to keep people warm,” she says.

“Quilting brings such joy of accomplishment that something you made will bring someone comfort and keep them warm,” she says.

For Debby Lesney of Frazer, “quilting is a winter thing.”

“This is the only show I ever enter but enjoy visiting other quilt shows,” she says. “The library show is hometown, and it really warms up the building.”

She has entered a “Birds and Bees” wall hanging panel. “I just loved the colors and birds, bees and flowers on the quilt. It was the most machine quilting I've ever done on a quilt,” Lesney says.

Darlene Artman of Tarentum is represented with three quilts: a small wall hanging, stained-glass cross with Easter lilies and a full-size quilt that her husband's grandmother, Mabel Artman, made for their wedding in 1973.

“I just thought quilting was something I would like to learn and do. It is so relaxing. It just makes me proud that God gave me this talent!” she says.

She estimates she has made more than 50 quilts since taking up the craft in 1989.

Dorothy O'Donnell of Brackenridge is part of a prolific family tradition.

“I have entered a wall hanging that I made this year as a challenge project with my sister's quilting group in Cambria County,” she says. “It has tropical fish, and I used a technique called trapunto, which uses extra batting to make the fish pop out and show up better.”

Megan Vance of Natrona Heights has entered a quilt she believes her great-grandmother inherited.

“We found it this summer in clearing out my mother's house. It is simple, but seems rare for its age,” she says. “It is from Catawissa, Pa., near Bloomsburg, where my maternal grandfather was born. On it is stitched little Pennsylvania Dutch motifs in red thread only and names are written on it all around the quilt in ink. In the middle of the quilt is a little banner that says: Ladies Aid Society, M.E. Church, October, 1900.”

Vance hopes that when people look at quilts they appreciate “the love that was put into them and the fact that they are a part of living history.”

Rex Rutkoski is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.