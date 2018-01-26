Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
More Lifestyles

February free days at museums and cultural organizations for each other's members

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Friday, Jan. 26, 2018, 3:12 p.m.
The Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg is one of 14 musuems and cultural organizations offering free admission to members of participating museums on select dates in February.
Google Images
The Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg is one of 14 musuems and cultural organizations offering free admission to members of participating museums on select dates in February.
The Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium in Highland Park is one of 14 musuems and cultural organizations offering free admission to members of participating museums on select dates in February.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
The Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium in Highland Park is one of 14 musuems and cultural organizations offering free admission to members of participating museums on select dates in February.
The Carnegie Science Center on Pittsburgh's North Side is one of 14 musuems and cultural organizations offering free admission to members of participating museums on select dates in February.
Aaron Aupperlee | Tribune-Review
The Carnegie Science Center on Pittsburgh's North Side is one of 14 musuems and cultural organizations offering free admission to members of participating museums on select dates in February.
The Carnegie Musuem in Oakland is one of 14 musuems and cultural organizations offering free admission to members of participating museums on select dates in February.
CARNEGIE MUSEUM
The Carnegie Musuem in Oakland is one of 14 musuems and cultural organizations offering free admission to members of participating museums on select dates in February.

Updated 16 hours ago

In February, 14 of Pittsburgh's leading cultural organizations have banded together to say “Thank You” to their dedicated supporters by offering free admission to members of participating museums on select dates during the month.

Feb. 3 -- Mattress Factory, 500 Sampsonia Way, Pittsburgh's North Side (mattress.org)

Feb. 3 –Pittsburgh Botanic Garden, 799 Pinkerton Run Rd., Oakdale (pittsburghbotanicgarden.org)

Feb. 4 –All four Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh, Carnegie Museum of Art, Carnegie Museum of Natural History, 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland, Carnegie Science Center, One Allegheny Ave., Pittsburgh's North Side, and The Andy Warhol Museum, 117 Sandusky St., Pittsburgh's North Side (Carnegiemuseums.org)

Feb. 9 – Children's Museum of Pittsburgh, 10 Children's Way, Pittsburgh's North Side (pittsburghkids.org)

Feb. 10—Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium, 7370 Baker St., Highland Park (pittsburghzoo.org)

Feb. 11—The Frick Pittsburgh, 7227 Reynolds St., Point Breeze (thefrickpittsburgh.org)

Feb. 15—Sweetwater Center for the Arts, 200 Broad St., Sewickley (sweetwatgerartcenter.org)

Feb. 17 – Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, 1 Schenley Dr., Schenley Park (Phipps.conservatory.org)

Feb. 24 – The Westmoreland Museum of American Art, 221 N. Main St., Greensburg (thewestmoreland.org)

Feb. 25—Heinz History Center, 1212 Smallman St., Strip District and the Fort Pitt Museum, 601 Commonwealth Place, Point State Park, Pittsburgh ((heinzhistorycenter.org)

Please visit the websites of each participating organization for additional information.

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.