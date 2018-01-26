February free days at museums and cultural organizations for each other's members
In February, 14 of Pittsburgh's leading cultural organizations have banded together to say “Thank You” to their dedicated supporters by offering free admission to members of participating museums on select dates during the month.
Feb. 3 -- Mattress Factory, 500 Sampsonia Way, Pittsburgh's North Side (mattress.org)
Feb. 3 –Pittsburgh Botanic Garden, 799 Pinkerton Run Rd., Oakdale (pittsburghbotanicgarden.org)
Feb. 4 –All four Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh, Carnegie Museum of Art, Carnegie Museum of Natural History, 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland, Carnegie Science Center, One Allegheny Ave., Pittsburgh's North Side, and The Andy Warhol Museum, 117 Sandusky St., Pittsburgh's North Side (Carnegiemuseums.org)
Feb. 9 – Children's Museum of Pittsburgh, 10 Children's Way, Pittsburgh's North Side (pittsburghkids.org)
Feb. 10—Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium, 7370 Baker St., Highland Park (pittsburghzoo.org)
Feb. 11—The Frick Pittsburgh, 7227 Reynolds St., Point Breeze (thefrickpittsburgh.org)
Feb. 15—Sweetwater Center for the Arts, 200 Broad St., Sewickley (sweetwatgerartcenter.org)
Feb. 17 – Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, 1 Schenley Dr., Schenley Park (Phipps.conservatory.org)
Feb. 24 – The Westmoreland Museum of American Art, 221 N. Main St., Greensburg (thewestmoreland.org)
Feb. 25—Heinz History Center, 1212 Smallman St., Strip District and the Fort Pitt Museum, 601 Commonwealth Place, Point State Park, Pittsburgh ((heinzhistorycenter.org)
Please visit the websites of each participating organization for additional information.
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.