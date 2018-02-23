10 Pittsburgh-area pets with Instagram accounts better than you
Updated 7 hours ago
In this digital age of sharing (and oversharing) everything ... the antics of our pets are certainly no exception.
A prime forum for spotlighting photogenic pups and kitties — their very own Instagram accounts, of course.
Unless they've sprung some thumbs of which we are unaware, we're pretty sure these critters have a little help in the posting department.
These accounts are among the very best we happened to stumbled upon, or in some cases, follow along religiously. In short, they live the lives about which we can only dream and they look damn good along the way ... their followers, often numbering in the thousands, surely agree.
These are our favorites ... sniff along with us, if you like. Looking for some new favorites of your own? Search #petsburgh, #dogsofpittsburgh, #pittsburghcats
Oakley
Followers: 5,333
Naps. Treats. Snuggles. Way more followers than my mom @losingitwithmary
Nelly
Followers: 35.9K
Balancing act from Pittsburgh
Lu-Seal the Pig-Seal Dog
Followers: 14.2K
Fitness Model
Chihuahua abandoned at 9-yrs-old, 16 pounds, unable to walk. Now I'm a healthy 8 pounds and helping other dogs get healthy, too. Pittsburgh, PA
Emmet Otter
Followers: 1,622
I'm Emmet. I'm a seven-year-old merle Great Dane. And I'm as rotten as I am goofy and adorable. My mom is @pghpetphotog
Jonas
Followers: 4,449
A not-so-mini-bull terrier living in Pittsburgh. Born 12/22/16. Follow me for daily updates on my cute puppy adventures.
Archie
Followers: 1,933
Mini golden (cheese) doodle
5/18/17
Pittsburgh, PA
Therapy Dog in Training
Sawyer
Followers: 1,016
A puppy's life. Your daily dose of smiles.
Ferris Buller
Followers: 1,011
I'm a flirt. Most handsome Pittsburgh puppy, Always giving cuddles. #1 wigglebutt.
Asher the Cat
Asher, Alexandra, Madeline and MJ
Followers: 4,630
Suburb of Pittsburgh, PA
Brussel Sprout
Followers: 5,117
I'm a loving fluffy white pure bred Persian from da Burgh! Master of shenanigans, ninja ankle biter and treat connoisseur.
