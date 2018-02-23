10 Pittsburgh-area pets with Instagram accounts better than you

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In this digital age of sharing (and oversharing) everything ... the antics of our pets are certainly no exception.

A prime forum for spotlighting photogenic pups and kitties — their very own Instagram accounts, of course.

Unless they've sprung some thumbs of which we are unaware, we're pretty sure these critters have a little help in the posting department.

These accounts are among the very best we happened to stumbled upon, or in some cases, follow along religiously. In short, they live the lives about which we can only dream and they look damn good along the way ... their followers, often numbering in the thousands, surely agree.

These are our favorites ... sniff along with us, if you like. Looking for some new favorites of your own? Search #petsburgh, #dogsofpittsburgh, #pittsburghcats