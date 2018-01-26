Starting with the Gallery Crawl, get out in Pittsburgh this weekend
Updated 15 hours ago
We've made it through the coldest, darkest, first full month of winter and of the new year. Yay us! Let's celeberate this last weekend in January with a gallery crawl, some art, a few laughs and a little sweat.
Hit the market
The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership presents the 2018 Winter Night Market on Jan. 26 — an indoor market featuring some of Pittsburgh's most creative independent vendors. Warm up in the lobby of 925 Liberty Ave. from 5:30 to 10 p.m. with hot beverages, treats, jewelry, crafts, music and more. Vendors include: BZ Wood Crafts, Bow By Kat, Abandoned Pittsburgh, Zeke's, AJW Creations, A519 Chocolate and Mike Schiavone.
The night market is a stop on the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust's Gallery Crawl, keep reading for more on that.
Time to 'Crawl'
The Gallery Crawl in the Cultural District is a free, quarterly, multi-venue showcase of Downtown Pittsburgh's dynamic art and entertainment scene. It returns Jan. 26.
Dozens of galleries, stages, storefronts, and unique public spaces dot each installment's 14-block map of destinations, hosting United States premieres of international multimedia artists, regional visual art exhibitions, live music, theater and dance performances, film screenings, hands-on creative activities, and special crawl after dark attractions.
Details: trustarts.org
Super!
Not much happens in Farmtown, USA, home of brothers Joe and Jerry Jessup. So when Joe realizes he has superpowers, he high-tails it out of town to seek fame and fortune in "Big City."
When he finds trouble instead, jittery Jerry is forced to follow — and their boring life is turned upside down into a rip roarin' adventure in "Up and Away."
Toss in an eccentric billionaire, plucky reporter and dastardly villains and you've got one epic tale of the world's first superhero.
"Up and Away" is the feature presentation of Spark, Pittsburgh CLO's inaugural festival of new small-cast musicals. The show, at the CLO Caberet, runs through April 15.
Details: 412-281-2822 or pittsburghclo.org
Ready, set ...
Lace up your cleats and get hyped for Super Bowl LII (sans Steelers, boo) at the Western Pennsylvania Sports Museum's sixth annual NFL Play 60 Training Camp.
All kids 17 and under get in free, courtesy of Dick's Sporting Goods. Fom 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 27, parents and kids of all ages can wear their favorite jerseys and check out five floors of football-related activities, including a mini-NFL Combine with speed, accuracy and agility drills; healthy cooking demos for team practices to tailgates in the Weisbrod Kitchen Classroom; a touchdown dance contest; and much more. The museum is inside the John Heinz History Center in the Strip District.
Details: 412-454-6373
It's a date
The third annual Pre-Valentine's Day Singles Bash by Pittsburgh Professional Singles is set for Jan. 28 at the Penn Society.
Singles (ages 20s, 30s and 40s) should dress to impress at this no pressure, fun event where everyone will be unattached, so no need to be shy or scan for rings.
The theme is "masquerade" so bring your masks if you want to make it extra interesting.
Details: singlesvday2018.eventbrite.com
