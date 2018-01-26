Starting with the Gallery Crawl, get out in Pittsburgh this weekend

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

We've made it through the coldest, darkest, first full month of winter and of the new year. Yay us! Let's celeberate this last weekend in January with a gallery crawl, some art, a few laughs and a little sweat.

Hit the market

The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership presents the 2018 Winter Night Market on Jan. 26 — an indoor market featuring some of Pittsburgh's most creative independent vendors. Warm up in the lobby of 925 Liberty Ave. from 5:30 to 10 p.m. with hot beverages, treats, jewelry, crafts, music and more. Vendors include: BZ Wood Crafts, Bow By Kat, Abandoned Pittsburgh, Zeke's, AJW Creations, A519 Chocolate and Mike Schiavone.

The night market is a stop on the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust's Gallery Crawl, keep reading for more on that.

Time to 'Crawl'

The Gallery Crawl in the Cultural District is a free, quarterly, multi-venue showcase of Downtown Pittsburgh's dynamic art and entertainment scene. It returns Jan. 26.

Dozens of galleries, stages, storefronts, and unique public spaces dot each installment's 14-block map of destinations, hosting United States premieres of international multimedia artists, regional visual art exhibitions, live music, theater and dance performances, film screenings, hands-on creative activities, and special crawl after dark attractions.

Details: trustarts.org