Looking for adventure, as an only child

The Tribune-Review features creatures from six area animal shelters in need of homes.

This week's pet is from Animal Friends of Westmoreland.

From its website: “Hey there! My name's Dubae, what's yours? I'm around 8 years old and am a male Rottweiler mix. I'm a sweet older boy who would really love to find a new family who will love and spoil me for the rest of my life. Are YOU that special someone I'm waiting for? I'm already up to date on vaccinations, neutered and also have a microchip. I would do best in a home where I can be an only child, and definitely no young kids please. Just a new best friend to snuggle with at night and who will take me on adventures with them! So if you're looking for a new best friend and think I might be a good fit for your home please stop by the shelter and spend some time with me. I'll be excited to meet you. ”

The photos are taken from the rescue websites weekly, but please check with the shelters before falling in love. There are plenty of animals who want nothing more than a new, loving family.

Animal Friends of Westmoreland

216 Depot St., Youngwood

724-925-2555 or animalfriendswestmoreland.org