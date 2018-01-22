Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Ice house returns to Market Square for Jan. 25-26 Cool Down for Warmth

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, 10:33 a.m.
The giant ice house in Pittsburgh's downtown Market Square (shown in a previous photo) is part of the Dollar Energy Fund’s Cool Down for Warmth event., set for Jan. 25-26, which brings awareness to and raises money for local families who can’t afford to pay their heating bills.
How do you Cool Down for Warmth?

By visiting the giant ice house that will be open in Market Square in downtown Pittsburgh from 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Jan. 25 and 7 a.m. 3 p.m. Jan. 26.

Benefitting the Dollar Energy Fund , the event raises awareness of area families who are without heat during the winter months and raises money for utility assistance grants.

Hardy souls can stay in the ice house for a designated 30-minute time slot as they work toward a minimum fundraising goal of $1,000 per individual or $2,500 per team.

All donations collected will receive a dollar-for-dollar match from partnering utility companies.

Other incentives for visiting the ice house, from madeinpgh.com , include:

Soup: From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days, you can sample four different soups for $10 from a menu of more than a dozen from local restaurants. Then vote for your favorite.

Free stuff: From 9 to 10 a.m. and 2 to 3 p.m. both days, coupons will be available for free hot or iced coffee from the nearby Dunkin' shop. Chipotle Mexican Grill will be handing out free chips and queso coupons from 4 to 5 p.m. Jan. 25 and 2 to 3 p.m. Jan. 26, which must be redeemed during those hours. At 8:30 a.m. Jan. 26, you can get free tickets to a Pitt basketball game.

Doing a good deed: Even if you don't take a turn in the ice house, you can text GIVE5 to 55055 to donate $5, or GIVE10 to donate $10.

The mission of the nonprofit Dollar Energy Fund is to improve the quality of life for households experiencing hardship by providing utility assistance and other services that lead to self-sufficiency.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

