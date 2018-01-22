Ice house returns to Market Square for Jan. 25-26 Cool Down for Warmth
Updated 8 hours ago
How do you Cool Down for Warmth?
By visiting the giant ice house that will be open in Market Square in downtown Pittsburgh from 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Jan. 25 and 7 a.m. 3 p.m. Jan. 26.
Benefitting the Dollar Energy Fund , the event raises awareness of area families who are without heat during the winter months and raises money for utility assistance grants.
Next week, Dollar Energy Fund will construct a house made entirely of ice in Market Square to raise awareness for families who live without heat. https://t.co/Wh4Ln2hriv pic.twitter.com/R4N5h3p5bL— Downtown Pittsburgh (@DowntownPitt) January 19, 2018
Hardy souls can stay in the ice house for a designated 30-minute time slot as they work toward a minimum fundraising goal of $1,000 per individual or $2,500 per team.
All donations collected will receive a dollar-for-dollar match from partnering utility companies.
Other incentives for visiting the ice house, from madeinpgh.com , include:
Soup: From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days, you can sample four different soups for $10 from a menu of more than a dozen from local restaurants. Then vote for your favorite.
Free stuff: From 9 to 10 a.m. and 2 to 3 p.m. both days, coupons will be available for free hot or iced coffee from the nearby Dunkin' shop. Chipotle Mexican Grill will be handing out free chips and queso coupons from 4 to 5 p.m. Jan. 25 and 2 to 3 p.m. Jan. 26, which must be redeemed during those hours. At 8:30 a.m. Jan. 26, you can get free tickets to a Pitt basketball game.
Doing a good deed: Even if you don't take a turn in the ice house, you can text GIVE5 to 55055 to donate $5, or GIVE10 to donate $10.
The mission of the nonprofit Dollar Energy Fund is to improve the quality of life for households experiencing hardship by providing utility assistance and other services that lead to self-sufficiency.
In just one week, we'll be cooling down in @DollarEnergyFnd 's ice house in Market Square to help raise money and awareness for families in our region who are struggling to stay warm this winter. ❄️ Sign up to participate and learn more here: https://t.co/iVF1rm9upt pic.twitter.com/yR5pisXVeL— Duquesne Light (@DuquesneLight) January 19, 2018
Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.
Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.