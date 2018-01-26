YaJagoff marks 100th podcast with a roast of the show's host

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

You will be a jagoff if you don't listen.

The YaJagoff Podcast will celebrate its 100th episode at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 1 at The Foundry, 381 North Shore Drive on Pittsburgh's North Shore. What started as a blog about jagoffs — a word that has been officially added to the Oxford English Dictionary — has grown with a book, a weekly video series and, six years later, this milestone.

The podcast is like a weekly radio talk show, but on the internet — iTunes, GooglePlay Music, iHeartRadio apps. It features all kinds of cool people and stuff going on in Pittsburgh.

Past interviewees include Jane Lynch, Hines Ward and Billy Gardell. At the celebration, the highlight will be a roast of John Chamberlin with the comic scene's finest, including Day Bracey, Gab Bonesso, Ray Zawodni, Aaron Kleiber and Chamberlin's son, Collin, and Saturday blog team member John Knight.

Food offerings that night include haluska, pierogi lasagna and Primanti-inspired fries with slaw. There will be music from TJ the DJ and games. The $5 drink special is the “Jagoff Maker,” similar to a boilermaker, since it contains Pittsburgh beer and Apple pie Moonshine courtesy of Ole Smokey Distillery.

Tickets are $25.

Details: 412-930-0744 or yajagoff.com

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062, jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.