Shelter pet of the week: Jaycie is looking for a quiet home to call her own
Updated 5 hours ago
The Tribune-Review features creatures from six area animal shelters in need of homes.
This week's pet is from Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley.
From its website: “Jaycie is an adult, female tortoiseshell. Jaycie came to us when her elderly owner could no longer care for her. She is roughly 2 years old and is struggling to fit in. She often hides as much as possible, but if you find her out of her hiding spot, she is more than willing to accept head rubs and will nuzzle your hand for more. She is looking for quiet home to call her very own.”
The photos are taken from the rescue websites weekly, but please check with the shelters before falling in love. There are plenty of animals who want nothing more than a new, loving family.
Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley
533 Linden Ave., New Kensington
724-339-7388 or animalprotectors.net