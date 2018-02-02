Celebrate Mardi Gras this weekend, North Side style

Break a sweat

During the month of February, the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership and FittPGH will be hosting free yoga classes inside one of Pittsburgh's coolest buildings, the PPG Wintergarden.

Class starts at 10 a.m. each Sunday; space is limited, so arrive early enough to snag a spot. Megan Flinn, Hallie Stotsky and Sally Sherman will be leading the classes. Be sure to RSVP on the Facebook event page.

Mark your calendars for one (or all) of these classes, break a sweat, then grab brunch in Market Square. Sounds like the perfect Sunday to us.

'Bound in Wedlock'

Dr. Tera W. Hunter, professor in the History Department and the Department of African American Studies at Princeton University, will speak on her new book, "Bound in Wedlock: Slave and Free Black Marriage in the Nineteenth Century." It is the first comprehensive history of marriage among African-Americans in the 19th century. The event is from 6-8 p.m. Feb. 2 in the Senator John Heinz History Center in the Strip District.

Setting their own standards for conjugal relationships, enslaved husbands and wives were creative and, of necessity, practical in starting and supporting families under conditions of uncertainty and cruelty. Laws passed during Reconstruction, ostensibly to secure the civil rights of newly freed African-American citizens, were often coercive and repressive. Informal antebellum traditions of marriage were criminalized, and the new legal regime became a convenient tool for plantation owners to discipline agricultural workers. Recognition of the right of African Americans to enter into wedlock on terms equal to whites would remain a struggle into the Jim Crow era, and its legacy would resonate well into the 20th century.

Admission to this event is free, but does not include access to museum exhibitions. Register online.

New king of comedy

Eddie B is comedy on steroids.

The Houston native is singlehandedly changing the comedy game, tapping into the minds of teachers around the world and selling out major arenas throughout the country. Eddie B. brings his unique take on the world of teaching to Heinz Hall on Feb. 3.

The self-made artist has headlined sold-out shows at the famed Houston Improv and New York's Broadway Comedy Club. Eddie B is also the most irreverent member of the breakthrough group "The 5 Degrees of Comedy." Fans love their boisterous bad boy. On stage he says what he lives, plain and simple. Think you're ready for Eddie B? Buckle up. He's about to take you on a wild ride!

Details: trustarts.org

Get up close and personal Discover the Dinosaurs Time Trek is an all new interactive dinosaur exhibit where you can trek back to the Jurassic and experience enormous, realistic prehistoric dinosaurs. Look out for the dinosaur skeleton on the loose … meet a baby dino … check out stage events and family challenge games Feb. 2-4 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center. Details: discoverthedinosaurs.com