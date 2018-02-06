Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
More Lifestyles

Night of Worship brings New Kensington, Lower Burrell Catholic churches together

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018, 4:12 p.m.
The Steubenville Night of Worship (NOW) is from 7 to 9 p.m. Feb. 8, at Mount St. Peter Parish, 100 Freeport Road, in New Kensington.
Dan Speicher | For The Tribune-Review
The Steubenville Night of Worship (NOW) is from 7 to 9 p.m. Feb. 8, at Mount St. Peter Parish, 100 Freeport Road, in New Kensington.
The Steubenville Night of Worship (NOW) is from 7 to 9 p.m. Feb. 8, at Mount St. Peter Parish, 100 Freeport Road, in New Kensington.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
The Steubenville Night of Worship (NOW) is from 7 to 9 p.m. Feb. 8, at Mount St. Peter Parish, 100 Freeport Road, in New Kensington.

Updated 40 minutes ago

The Steubenville Night of Worship (NOW) is from 7 to 9 p.m. Feb. 8, at Mount St. Peter Parish, 100 Freeport Road in New Kensington.

The event is a collaboration among the four Catholic churches in New Kensington and Lower Burrell.

In an attempt to bring Catholics to what Pope Francis calls a “renewed encounter” with Christ, the evening will feature dynamic praise and worship, engaging talks and the opportunity to be renewed and energized in your faith.

It's presented by the Franciscan University of Steubenville, which is renowned for its vibrant evangelism.

The topic is “The Feast Before the Fast: How to Have the Best Easter Ever,” presented by Bob Rice.

“It is an opportunity to renew or rediscover your relationship with Jesus, to energize and deepen your faith, and to jump start your Lenten experience,” says Elizabeth Haberstroh, Mount St. Peter pastoral associate, via email. “It's not your grandmother's Catholic Mass.”

At Christmas, Mount St. Peter parishioners received “Rediscover Jesus” by Matthew Kelly, which entices readers to get to know Jesus in a deeply personal way. Parishioners will again use this book to guide them through Lent, which begins with Ash Wednesday, Feb. 14.

Monsignor Michael Begolly, pastor of Mount St. Peter says via email the event is a way to help people rediscover their faith.

“Participants can become engaged in the event in their own way — either energetically with enthusiasm for the songs and the Spirit or seriously reflecting on the reverence of the Eucharist,” he says “Or both. Everyone can delve deeply into this faith-filled experience.”

John Hutchins of Greensburg and his wife, Kim, are planning to attend. They are liaisons for the Diocese of Greensburg for the Holy Spirit School of Prayer, which is part of the Catholic Charismatic Renewal, a spiritual movement that vibrantly praises God and asks the Holy Spirit to take over. The movement began in 1967 when a group of Duquesne University students met for a retreat in Gibsonia.

Hutchins says via email the uplifted hands and energetic music that are part of the Steubenville NOW program are like the Holy Spirit School of Prayer groups that meet at churches around the diocese.

“It's not typically how we celebrate mass, but the music is just a form of praise and it's uplifting,” Hutchins says. “It's total surrender to God and acknowledging Jesus is our Lord and Savior.”

Hutchins says some people are heading to non-denominational churches and away from traditional religious services seeking a more energetic type of worship and praise.

“They don't realize we have that here in the Catholic church also,” Hutchins says.

The event is free.

Details: 724-335-9877 or mountsaintpeter.org

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me