Kennywood Park to add Thomas Town this summer

While Pittsburghers continue to mourn the loss of the Log Jammer, Kennywood Park on Tuesday announced a big addition for this summer: Thomas Town.

It will be one of the largest single-year additions in the park's 120-year history, adding four new family rides, plus a retheming of the Olde Kennywood Railroad into a Thomas & Friends story.

"We're so excited to welcome Thomas & Friends to Kennywood," says Kennywood General Manager Jerome Gibas. "Thomas Town presents a huge addition that expands our family offerings while introducing the park to Thomas & Friends fans from around the globe. We couldn't ask for a better gift for Kennywood and our guests to help celebrate our 120th anniversary season in 2018."

Thomas Town attractions will be in and around the existing footprint of the train ride. There will be five main rides that feature Thomas the Tank Engine and his friends from the Island of Sodor (names are subject to change):

Journey with Thomas

What has been the Olde Kennywood Railroad will now be a Thomas-themed train ride. It will still take guests along the back side of Kennywood, with views of the Monongahela River and the Edgar Thomson Works.

Cranky's Drop Tower

Ride on Sodor's strongest crane, which will lift guests high above Thomas Town, and then drop them down.

Harold's Helicopter Tour

Kids can take control of their own Harold Helicopter and pilot him up and down as they spin round and round.

Flynn's Fire Training

Junior firefighters shoot water to extinguish flames on this interactive ride.

Diesel Drivers

Kids can get aboard Diesel, Iron Bert and other Diesel engines for a fun ride.

In addition to the new rides, there will be a themed play and entertainment areas, a retail store, soft-play area, birthday center, and an entertainment show with Thomas' friends Percy, James, Emily and Gordon.

According to a release by Kennywood, it will be the second-largest permanent Thomas and Friends attraction in North America.