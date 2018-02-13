Bleed Black and Gold Tattoo Expo at Sheraton Station Square this weekend
The second annual Pittsburgh Bleed Black and Gold Tattoo Expo, hosted by Greg Piper's Baller Inc. and Tony Urbanek's Inka Dinka Doo, returns Feb. 16-18 at Sheraton at Station Square on Pittsburgh's South Side.
The event features more than 300 renowned tattoo artists, including stars of Paramount Network's "Ink Master," as well as unique clothing and art vendors.
2nd Annual Pittsburgh Bleed Black and Gold Tattoo Expo - February 16-18, 2018 https://t.co/m2nAKw4iM7— Tattoos Anonymous (@TattoosAnony) February 7, 2018
The event offers tattooing and body piercing to the public and an opportunity to be tattooed by celebrity tattoo artists. There is live entertainment, a sideshow act Captain and Maybelle, Miss Pittsburgh Pin Up Contest, bull-riding competition, Battle of the 'Burgh tattoo competition and a performance by Little Ozzy: Pint-Sized Prince of Darkness.
"We wanted to have more Pittsburgh-based small businesses involved this year, so I sat aside an area specifically for them to have an opportunity to network with our attendees and get more exposure," says Piper, a Pittsburgh native and veteran tattoo artist in a news release.
PITTSBURGH! me and some #inkmaster homies will be tattooing in the @pittsburghtattooexpo next weekend.i only have a couple spots left open; For booking info email me at mikediaztattoos@gmail.com pic.twitter.com/NomyIEB5aH— Mike Diaz (@mikediaztattoos) February 8, 2018
Pittsburgh Bleed Back and Gold Tattoo Expo 201816th Feb, 2018 - 18th Feb, 2018 https://t.co/rSGHfbPCGo— SkullsFire Tattoo (@skullsfireta2) December 25, 2017
Tickets are $25. Children 12 and under are free with a paying adult.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Feb. 16, noon to 11 p.m. Feb. 17 and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 18
Details: pittsburghtattooexpo.com