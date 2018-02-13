Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Bleed Black and Gold Tattoo Expo at Sheraton Station Square this weekend

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018, 1:48 p.m.
The second annual Pittsburgh Bleed Black and Gold Tattoo Expo, hosted by Greg Piper’s Baller Inc. and Tony Urbanek’s Inka Dinka Doo, returns Feb. 16-18 at Sheraton at Station Square on Pittsburgh’s South Side. The event features more than 300 renowned tattoo artists, including stars of Paramount Network’s “Ink Master,” as well as unique clothing and art vendors.
The second annual Pittsburgh Bleed Black and Gold Tattoo Expo, hosted by Greg Piper’s Baller Inc. and Tony Urbanek’s Inka Dinka Doo, returns Feb. 16-18 at Sheraton at Station Square on Pittsburgh’s South Side. The event features more than 300 renowned tattoo artists, including stars of Paramount Network’s “Ink Master,” as well as unique clothing and art vendors.This design was voted Best Color Portrait.
The second annual Pittsburgh Bleed Black and Gold Tattoo Expo, hosted by Greg Piper’s Baller Inc. and Tony Urbanek’s Inka Dinka Doo, returns Feb. 16-18 at Sheraton at Station Square on Pittsburgh’s South Side. The event features more than 300 renowned tattoo artists, including stars of Paramount Network’s “Ink Master,” as well as unique clothing and art vendors. There will be opportunities for live tattooing.
The second annual Pittsburgh Bleed Black and Gold Tattoo Expo, hosted by Greg Piper’s Baller Inc. and Tony Urbanek’s Inka Dinka Doo, returns Feb. 16-18 at Sheraton at Station Square on Pittsburgh’s South Side. The event features more than 300 renowned tattoo artists, including stars of Paramount Network’s “Ink Master,” as well as unique clothing and art vendors. This design is called the Pittsburgh Tattoo.
The second annual Pittsburgh Bleed Black and Gold Tattoo Expo, hosted by Greg Piper’s Baller Inc. and Tony Urbanek’s Inka Dinka Doo, returns Feb. 16-18 at Sheraton at Station Square on Pittsburgh’s South Side. The event features more than 300 renowned tattoo artists, including stars of Paramount Network’s “Ink Master,” as well as unique clothing and art vendors. The event includes a Miss Pittsburgh Pin Up Contest from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. Feb. 17.
The second annual Pittsburgh Bleed Black and Gold Tattoo Expo, hosted by Greg Piper's Baller Inc. and Tony Urbanek's Inka Dinka Doo, returns Feb. 16-18 at Sheraton at Station Square on Pittsburgh's South Side.

The event features more than 300 renowned tattoo artists, including stars of Paramount Network's "Ink Master," as well as unique clothing and art vendors.

The event offers tattooing and body piercing to the public and an opportunity to be tattooed by celebrity tattoo artists. There is live entertainment, a sideshow act Captain and Maybelle, Miss Pittsburgh Pin Up Contest, bull-riding competition, Battle of the 'Burgh tattoo competition and a performance by Little Ozzy: Pint-Sized Prince of Darkness.

"We wanted to have more Pittsburgh-based small businesses involved this year, so I sat aside an area specifically for them to have an opportunity to network with our attendees and get more exposure," says Piper, a Pittsburgh native and veteran tattoo artist in a news release.

Tickets are $25. Children 12 and under are free with a paying adult.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Feb. 16, noon to 11 p.m. Feb. 17 and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 18

Details: pittsburghtattooexpo.com

click me