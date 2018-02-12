Be my Valentine, Sidney Crosby

Show your love for the Penguins by giving the special someone in your life– or even yourself -- a Valentine inspired by one of the players.

For the fifth year, the team is offering an array of fun and flirty sayings to capture love this Valentine's Day, starting with heartthrob and star forward Sidney Crosby. There is a photo of him with the saying, "My Love For You Is As Deep As The C," get it "C" for Captain as well as the sea creatures surrounding the man who scored his 400th career goal on Feb. 11.

Another reads, "Never Letang You Go," with two hearts and an anchor for defenseman Kris Letang.

And don't forget forward Evgeni "Geno" Malkin. He, Letang and Crosby have been involved in all five years of the Valentine's promotion. Malkin's reads "Did Geno (you know) I 'heart' u to the Moon and Back."

There are a dozen in all representing 11 players — forwards Phil Kessel, Ryan Reaves, Jake Guentzel, defensemen Justin Schultz, Brian Dumoulin, Matt Hunwick and goalies Matt Murray and Tristan Jarry, as well as coach Mike Sullivan's "Our Love Can't Be Coached," with photos of him holding the Stanley Cup inside a heart.

They have been shared via social media, with fans tagging each other on Facebook, retweeting on Twitter and liking on Instagram as well as the old-fashioned way of printing them and cutting them out to give them away.

They will be inside of the Ice Time programs for games on Feb. 13 and 15 at PPG Paints Arena.

"It's a fun way for fans to interact and have some fun," says Andi Perelman, director, new media for the Penguins. "School kids lots of times have to bring in Valentines and these are different than the traditional Valentine. They are easy to share however you want to share them."

The process of creating the Valentines begins months before the love holiday with meetings about suggestions for sayings and the accompanying graphic as well as which players will be included. It gets more challenging every year, but when the team sees the fans responses it's all worth it.

"People definitely come looking for it now," says Perelman. "This is a way to get fans involved. We want fans to be part of the story and to share our posts and Valentine's Day is a fun day to do just that. You don't have to know anything about hockey to enjoy the Valentines."

Details: nhl.com/penguins/multimedia/valentines

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.