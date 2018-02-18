Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Lace 'em up at the Etna Winter Street Skate

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018, 8:57 p.m.
The Etna Winter Street Skate is from 4 to 9 p.m. Feb. 24 along Buter St.
The Etna Winter Skate is from 4 to 9 p.m. Feb. 24. along Butler Street from High St. to Freeport St. in downtown Etna transforms into an outdoor rink for fun-filled, family-friendly street skate on synthetic ice. Bring your ice skates or get a pair at the rink. The event is sponsored by Etna Economic Development Corporation, the Borough of Etna, Etna Deck Hockey and Etna Volunteer Fire Department.

This year's happening includes a larger rink as well as music, face painting and s'mores. An Olaf-like character from the Disney film “Frozen” will be present as well as the Etna dinosaur.

Once a mill town, over the past 20 years Etna has re-emerged as a residential community with a highly-diversified business base. There are over 160 businesses ranging from good-sized industrial firms to smaller, family-owned retail and consumer outlets.

Free admission and skate rental, as well as skate sharpening for guests who own skates. Tickets reserved through eventbrite.com recommended.

Details: etnalive.org

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

