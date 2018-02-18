Lace 'em up at the Etna Winter Street Skate
The Etna Winter Skate is from 4 to 9 p.m. Feb. 24. along Butler Street from High St. to Freeport St. in downtown Etna transforms into an outdoor rink for fun-filled, family-friendly street skate on synthetic ice. Bring your ice skates or get a pair at the rink. The event is sponsored by Etna Economic Development Corporation, the Borough of Etna, Etna Deck Hockey and Etna Volunteer Fire Department.
This year's happening includes a larger rink as well as music, face painting and s'mores. An Olaf-like character from the Disney film “Frozen” will be present as well as the Etna dinosaur.
Once a mill town, over the past 20 years Etna has re-emerged as a residential community with a highly-diversified business base. There are over 160 businesses ranging from good-sized industrial firms to smaller, family-owned retail and consumer outlets.
Free admission and skate rental, as well as skate sharpening for guests who own skates. Tickets reserved through eventbrite.com recommended.
Details: etnalive.org
