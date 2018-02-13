Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
More Lifestyles

Activist, comedian and author Chelsea Handler coming to the Benedum Center

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018, 4:24 p.m.
Join activist, comedian and author Chelsea Handler as she returns to Pittsburgh for an evening of humorous and engaging conversation hosted by Bruce Vilanch, a six-time Emmy-Award winner and American comedy writer, songwriter and actor. “An Evening with Chelsea Handler” is at 7:30 p.m. April 4 at the Benedum Center in Pittsburgh.
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Join activist, comedian and author Chelsea Handler as she returns to Pittsburgh for an evening of humorous and engaging conversation hosted by Bruce Vilanch, a six-time Emmy-Award winner and American comedy writer, songwriter and actor. “An Evening with Chelsea Handler” is at 7:30 p.m. April 4 at the Benedum Center in Pittsburgh.
Join activist, comedian and author Chelsea Handler as she returns to Pittsburgh for an evening of humorous and engaging conversation hosted by Bruce Vilanch, a six-time Emmy-Award winner and American comedy writer, songwriter and actor. “An Evening with Chelsea Handler” is at 7:30 p.m. April 4 at the Benedum Center in Pittsburgh.
CNN.COM
Join activist, comedian and author Chelsea Handler as she returns to Pittsburgh for an evening of humorous and engaging conversation hosted by Bruce Vilanch, a six-time Emmy-Award winner and American comedy writer, songwriter and actor. “An Evening with Chelsea Handler” is at 7:30 p.m. April 4 at the Benedum Center in Pittsburgh.

Updated 20 hours ago

Join activist, comedian and author Chelsea Handler as she returns to Pittsburgh for an evening of humorous and engaging conversation hosted by Bruce Vilanch, a six-time Emmy-Award winner and American comedy writer, songwriter and actor.

"An Evening with Chelsea Handler" is at 7:30 p.m. April 4 at the Benedum Center in Pittsburgh.

After a successful career in television comedy that lasted over 10 years, Handler ended her talk show, "Chelsea," in October and announced she is going to pursue political activism.

"Like so many across the country, the presidential election and the countless events that have unfolded since have galvanized me," says Handler, in a news release via a Twitter post. "From the national level down to the grassroots, it's clear our decisions at the ballet box will mark a defining moment for our nation."

She says her goal is to be better informed, raise her voice and participate in a more meaningful way. Handler has joined forces with Emily's List, whose mission it is to elect more women to public office. She also is working to register people to vote and campaign for candidates who are fighting for women's rights, LGBT rights and gun control.

The evening is produced by the Delta Foundation of Pittsburgh and is a benefit for LGBT community.

Details: 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me