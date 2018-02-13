Activist, comedian and author Chelsea Handler coming to the Benedum Center

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Join activist, comedian and author Chelsea Handler as she returns to Pittsburgh for an evening of humorous and engaging conversation hosted by Bruce Vilanch, a six-time Emmy-Award winner and American comedy writer, songwriter and actor.

"An Evening with Chelsea Handler" is at 7:30 p.m. April 4 at the Benedum Center in Pittsburgh.

After a successful career in television comedy that lasted over 10 years, Handler ended her talk show, "Chelsea," in October and announced she is going to pursue political activism.

"Like so many across the country, the presidential election and the countless events that have unfolded since have galvanized me," says Handler, in a news release via a Twitter post. "From the national level down to the grassroots, it's clear our decisions at the ballet box will mark a defining moment for our nation."

She says her goal is to be better informed, raise her voice and participate in a more meaningful way. Handler has joined forces with Emily's List, whose mission it is to elect more women to public office. She also is working to register people to vote and campaign for candidates who are fighting for women's rights, LGBT rights and gun control.

The evening is produced by the Delta Foundation of Pittsburgh and is a benefit for LGBT community.

Details: 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.