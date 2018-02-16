Take a cruise around the Pittsburgh International Auto Show

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Two hundred seventy seven miles per hour!

That's the speed of the 2014 Hennessey Venon GT— there are only 29 of this fastest car in the world — with a price tag of $1 million-plus.

You can hear it and see it but unfortunately you can't touch it at the Pittsburgh International Auto Show.

This annual auto show runs through Feb. 19 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh.

You can check out a variety of new, classic and exotic vehicles in a "non-selling" environment.

The auto show is famous for showcasing the latest exotic cars from McLaren, Ferrari and Lamborghini. Guests will see the latest in safety features that will keep tabs on drivers distracted by other digital gadgets. Take a seat in a sporty convertible, calculate the cargo space of a new sport utility vehicle and admire the rugged off-road features of a heavy-duty pickup.

There will be 40 manufacturer exhibits from Acura to Volvo, with more than 550 cars, as well as dozens of vendors from AAA East Central to WVU Eco Car. It takes five days to set up the show.

"We have everything from the exotics to the practical cars," says John Putzier, chief executive officer for the Greater Pittsburgh Automobile Dealers Association. "It's an opportunity to shop under one roof without any sales pressure. It's a manufacturer's show. There are product specialists who can answer any questions you might have. And you can sit in the cars and touch them and look under the hood."

More than 60,000 guests are expected to attend over the four days.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Feb. 16-17 and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 18-19.

Tickets are $12, $10 for seniors and military and $6 for children ages 6-16 and all guests on Feb. 19.

Here are some highlights to experience at the car show:

The exotics

Located on the first floor, these nine muscle cars will attract any automobile enthusiast. There are two from McLaren, two from Aston Martin, the Hennessey Venom, two from Lamborghini and two from Ferrari. The cars belong to members of the Pittsburgh Car 'N' Coffee club, run by Cliff Lachon of Moon. He says the appreciation for cars like these "are in your blood."

Twice a day the Hennessey Venon and one of the Lamborghini will rev their engines and when they do, the sound will resonated through the entire convention center.

"When they rev their engines that will blow your mind," says Putzier. "They are amazing vehicles with so much power."

Dylan Shields experiences the Ford GT simulator at the Pittsburgh International Auto Show.

Ford simulator

Hop aboard the Ford simulator where you race against other drivers in this video-game like machine. It was a unique experience for Dylan Shields of North Huntingdon.

"That was really fun," he says. "It was different. I had some trouble staying on the road. Good that is wasn't a real road."

Toyota Drive Center

Get in the drivers' seat at the Toyota Drive Center. This simulated, hands-on driving experience offers you an opportunity to test drive a variety of popular Toyota vehicles on a street course around area roads.

There will be impaired driving demonstrations at the Pittsburgh International Auto Show.

Impaired driving demonstrations

On average, 28 people die each day as a result of drunk-driving crashes. These demonstrations mimic the effects alcohol and drugs may have on a driver. The American Automobile Association will be part of some demonstrations at 3 and 7 p.m. Feb. 16, noon, 3 and 7 p.m. Feb. 17, noon and 4 p.m. Feb. 18 and 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Feb. 19.

The Ronald McDonald Care Mobile at the Pittsburgh International Auto Show.

Ronald McDonald's Care Mobile

All Ronald McDonald Care Mobile services are provided in a 40-foot long, 8-foot wide, state-of-the-art vehicle built specifically for delivering health service for children. Each vehicle, which ultimately costs around $500,000 to get on the road, includes two patient examination rooms, a laboratory, and reception and medical records areas.

This 1962 Mercedes Benz was restored by Hahn Auto Restoration in Harmony and is on display at the Pittsburgh International Auto Show.

All makes and models

Two floors filled with brand-new vehicles in any color, size or style you would want do drive. Guests can sit inside the cars and listen to the radio or recline in one of the power seats. In addition to cars, there are trucks and motorcycles, as well as classic cars. Hahn Auto Restoration in Harmony has a 1962 Mercedes Benz on display.

And on Presidents Day...

Come down and speak with "Honest Abe" Lincoln.

Details: pittautoshow.com

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.