Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
More Lifestyles

High school pals enjoy 70-year friendship

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Thursday, March 8, 2018, 8:55 p.m.
Before enjoying their monthly luncheon, these Westinghouse Memorial High School class of 1948 friends share a moment of fellowship.
Mary Pickels | Tribune-Review
Before enjoying their monthly luncheon, these Westinghouse Memorial High School class of 1948 friends share a moment of fellowship.
Mary Rutka Sweeney (from left), Theresa Patella Bacco, Mary Belmondo Rendulich, Betty Lou Kerin Gossar, Rose Hyde, Laura Ferree Shawley and Jean Drylie Reed gather around Hyde's Christmas tree in her North Huntingdon home. Missing is their classmate Shirley Farr Orendi.
Mary Pickels | Tribune-Review
Mary Rutka Sweeney (from left), Theresa Patella Bacco, Mary Belmondo Rendulich, Betty Lou Kerin Gossar, Rose Hyde, Laura Ferree Shawley and Jean Drylie Reed gather around Hyde's Christmas tree in her North Huntingdon home. Missing is their classmate Shirley Farr Orendi.
Their yearbook is close by as these Westinghouse Memorial High School class of 1948 friends hold their monthly get together.
Mary Pickels | Tribune-Review
Their yearbook is close by as these Westinghouse Memorial High School class of 1948 friends hold their monthly get together.
Their black and white yearbook sends the class of 1948 down memory lane, recalling cheerleader tryouts, favorite teachers and weekend dances.
Mary Pickels | Tribune-Review
Their black and white yearbook sends the class of 1948 down memory lane, recalling cheerleader tryouts, favorite teachers and weekend dances.
Rose Hyde's Christmas tree, decorated with white ornaments she's crafted over the years, remains up in her North Huntington home through late February so her friends can see it.
Mary Pickels | Tribune-Review
Rose Hyde's Christmas tree, decorated with white ornaments she's crafted over the years, remains up in her North Huntington home through late February so her friends can see it.
Jean Drylie Reed helps prepare luncheon for her longtime friends and classmates at Rose Hyde's North Huntington home.
Mary Pickels | Tribune-Review
Jean Drylie Reed helps prepare luncheon for her longtime friends and classmates at Rose Hyde's North Huntington home.
Rose Bacco Hyde smiles for her senior yearbook portrait with the Westinghouse Memorial High School class of 1948.
Mary Pickels | Tribune-Review
Rose Bacco Hyde smiles for her senior yearbook portrait with the Westinghouse Memorial High School class of 1948.

Updated 7 hours ago

The women bowing their heads to say grace around the table on Rose Bacco Hyde's North Huntingdon sun porch also share their gratitude for a friendship that has lasted more than 70 years.

Most are now widows. A few have lost children. All proudly wear the title of great-grandmother.

And all recall fondly their years at Westinghouse Memorial High School in Wilmerding, from where they graduated in 1948.

Moments before her guests arrive, Hyde, 89, stands before her Christmas tree. On this late February afternoon, it remains decorated with white ornaments — bells, shoes, angels — she has hand-crafted.

Ask Hyde about her friends and her eyes light up, her smile widens.

"Oh, my friends. They wanted to see my tree," she says, clearly excited.

And then they arrive, making their way into Hyde's kitchen, exchanging hugs all around.

One spies their yearbook on the table, open to a page of black and white senior portraits.

"Oh, good, I forgot mine," she says.

Then the ooohs and aaahs begin, as they gather around Hyde's tree.

Among the regulars are Hyde; Mary Rutka Sweeney, 87, of Sewickley Township; Theresa Patella Bacco, 89, of North Versailles; Mary Belmondo Rendulich, 87, of Rillton; Betty Lou Kerin Gossar, 88, of North Huntingdon; Laura Ferree Shawley, 88, of Wilmerding; and Jean Drylie Reed, 87, of North Huntingdon.

Unable to join her classmates was Shirley Farr Orendi, 88, of West Mifflin.

"We try to meet the third Wednesday of the month. We pick a place to go for lunch and give each other rides. We have a lot of fun," Hyde says.

They also stay in touch with birthday and Christmas cards and regular phone calls, especially if someone has been ill.

Friends then, and again

Some of the women were close as classmates, but the regular get togethers began when their circle began planning high school reunions.

"It's almost 30 years since we've been having lunch together. Most of the group is on the class reunion committee, so we all stay in touch. It will be our 70th (reunion) this year," says Reed.

In the years between graduating and re-establishing their friendships, the women were busy rearing families. They worked as teachers, nurses, switchboard operators or bank tellers for the former Westinghouse Air Brake Company.

"We all knew each other. There were only 118 in the whole class," Reed says.

In later years, she says, the group just clicked.

After catching up on news and admiring Hyde's tree, they head to the sun porch for a pizza and salad lunch.

Much of their conversation centers around their time as young girls together, before adult responsibilities came along.

"I loved high school. We had dances every Friday night. I got involved in everything," Gossar recalls.

Bacco and Gossar were cheerleaders, something Bacco says surprised her friends.

"I'm passive. My friends said, 'Oh, Theresa, not you.' I said, 'I'm going to do it,'" she says, chuckling.

Sweeney remembers going bowling at the YMCA near the school.

Shawley still recalls her curiosity about a high school balcony students were not supposed to visit.

"I opened the door and saw people necking," she says, laughing.

They joke about meeting spouses at fire hall dances and at first jobs.

"We just stuck together. It's just been fun. It's something I enjoy going to and look forward to," Rendulich says of their gatherings.

In between bites, Hyde looks around and smiles happily at the group.

"I'm so glad you all came," she says.

They pass around the platters again, family-style.

Like sisters.

Like lifelong friends.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me