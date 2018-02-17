Evening snowshoe treks set at Forbes State Forest

Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Tribune-Review | Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018, 3:08 a.m.
Carolyn Funk of Mt. Pleasant takes advantage of a recent snowfall as she snowshoes on the Coal and Coke Trail near the borough in 2014.
Kelly Vernon | The Mt. Pleasant Journal
Carolyn Funk of Mt. Pleasant takes advantage of a recent snowfall as she snowshoes on the Coal and Coke Trail near the borough in 2014.

Those looking for an outdoor winter adventure that offers a different pace than skiing may want to consider an upcoming free snowshoe outing at Forbes State Forest near Laughlintown.

Moonlight Snowshoe is set for 7 to 9 p.m. Friday. It will offer an easy-to-moderate 2-mile trek along with hot cocoa and tea. Those attending should bring water and a headlamp and should dress in warm layers. If there is no snow, participants will hike along the course.

Snowshoeing provides a good workout. Treading in showshoes at 3 miles per hour burns about 350 calories each hour — a little more than walking at the same pace, according to Berkeley Wellness, an online resource operated in collaboration with the University of California, Berkeley, School of Public Health.

Two more snowshoeing events are planned at the state forest — Full Moon Snowshoe, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. March 1, and Snowshoes N' Brews, 6 to 8 p.m. March 9.

The latter will cover the basics of snowshoeing and will include a short walk to test out some snowshoes as well as a sample of locally roasted coffee from the Linn Run Coffee Roasters.

Registration is required for the kid-friendly events by contacting rmahony@pa.gov or 724-259-2201.

