Penguins, up close and personal

What's a typical day like for the 23 penguins residing at the Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium?

Go with aquarist and zookeeper Jessica Ries behind-the-scenes at the penguin exhibit, and the first takeaway is noise, and lots of it.

Behind the large glass wall that separates the zoo visitors from the penguins world, they are loud and chatty.

The bellowing is a trumpet call, Ries says. Macaroni penguins use this sound to communicate with each other while bending their head and swinging it back and forth dramatically.

Two species of penguin — macaroni and gentoo — reside at the zoo.

The oldest penguin residents are Mickey and Mr. T, both 33 years old. They like to chill out in the far corner of the exhibit, away from the younger and often more rambunctious penguins.

Ries explains that penguins in captivity often make it to their 40s, but in the wild, life expectancy is shorter, only 10 to 15 years.

There are 17 penguin species worldwide, although the Pittsburgh Zoo penguins are native to the Antarctic peninsula.

Fresh fish is their sole source of nourishment and is fed to them daily, morning and afternoon, by Ries and her staff. They nosh on about 50 pounds of fish, primarily capelin, with smelt, herring and sardines rounding out the menu. Some require daily vitamins, so Ries sneaks the pills into the fish body cavities.

Ries offers three options to her feathered friends: hand feeding, eating the fish in the water or dining from a dish. They don't have any teeth and use their spiky tongues to catch slippery fish, Ries says.

Ries studied zoology at Kent State University and began her career at the zoo as a teenager.

She knows each penguin by name — yes, they are all named — and each penguin has a unique color-coded band sequenced with numbers 0-9, identifying them.

A blood test is required to determine whether a penguin is male or female, as there are no outward or visible signs, Ries says.

“Each bird has their own ‘penguinality',” says Ries, three years into her penguin keeper gig.

Walking around their half-frozen exhibit is challenging for humans, but easy for penguins, whose padded feet can grip the rocky exhibit terrain that is similar to what they would encounter in their natural habitat.

Each penguin weighs in at an average of 10 to 12 pounds. The air temperature in the exhibit is maintained at a constant 40 to 45 degrees, and the water is always at 40 degrees.

Penguin playtime is daily, and Ries provides items such as mirrors, balls and toddler toys.

“They are very curious and interactive,” Ries says. “They like to look at themselves in the mirror and they love bubbles and sprinklers. We try and offer a lot of enrichment to keep the penguins day interesting.”

The penguin holding area, recently refurbished with fresh paint and epoxy, is where the penguins meet up for breeding.

Male penguins mate for life, reuniting with the same female annually during mating season.

Rocks are placed in the area and both the male and female penguins take turns tending to the egg, which has a gestation period of about a month.

Zoo visitors often ask how penguins are similar to birds that can fly, Ries says.

“They are very similar except for one fact, penguins have solid bones (unlike flying birds) and they need all that force to push through the water because they can't fly,” Ries says.

Tracy Gray, media and public relations manager at the zoo, says one of the most popular zoo events is the outdoor seasonal “Penguins On Parade,” which runs December through the end of February, as long as outside temps are 45 or below.

“This is a great opportunity for guests to engage with the penguins, watch them, and snap photos,” Gray says. “They are curious and enjoy seeing people.”

Joyce Hanz is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.