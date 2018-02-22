Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Meet the penguins — the ones at the Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium

Joyce Hanz | Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018, 8:55 p.m.

What's a typical day like for the 23 penguins residing at the Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium?

Go with aquarist and zookeeper Jessica Ries behind-the-scenes at the penguin exhibit, and the first takeaway is noise, and lots of it.

Behind the large glass wall that separates the zoo visitors from the penguins world, they are loud and chatty.

The bellowing is a trumpet call, Ries says. Macaroni penguins use this sound to communicate with each other while bending their head and swinging it back and forth dramatically.

Two species of penguin — macaroni and gentoo — reside at the zoo.

The oldest penguin residents are Mickey and Mr. T, both 33 years old. They like to chill out in the far corner of the exhibit, away from the younger and often more rambunctious penguins.

Ries explains that penguins in captivity often make it to their 40s, but in the wild, life expectancy is shorter, only 10 to 15 years.

There are 17 penguin species worldwide, although the Pittsburgh Zoo penguins are native to the Antarctic peninsula.

Fresh fish is their sole source of nourishment and is fed to them daily, morning and afternoon, by Ries and her staff. They nosh on about 50 pounds of fish, primarily capelin, with smelt, herring and sardines rounding out the menu. Some require daily vitamins, so Ries sneaks the pills into the fish body cavities.

Ries offers three options to her feathered friends: hand feeding, eating the fish in the water or dining from a dish. They don't have any teeth and use their spiky tongues to catch slippery fish, Ries says.

Ries studied zoology at Kent State University and began her career at the zoo as a teenager.

She knows each penguin by name — yes, they are all named — and each penguin has a unique color-coded band sequenced with numbers 0-9, identifying them.

A blood test is required to determine whether a penguin is male or female, as there are no outward or visible signs, Ries says.

“Each bird has their own ‘penguinality',” says Ries, three years into her penguin keeper gig.

Walking around their half-frozen exhibit is challenging for humans, but easy for penguins, whose padded feet can grip the rocky exhibit terrain that is similar to what they would encounter in their natural habitat.

Each penguin weighs in at an average of 10 to 12 pounds. The air temperature in the exhibit is maintained at a constant 40 to 45 degrees, and the water is always at 40 degrees.

Penguin playtime is daily, and Ries provides items such as mirrors, balls and toddler toys.

“They are very curious and interactive,” Ries says. “They like to look at themselves in the mirror and they love bubbles and sprinklers. We try and offer a lot of enrichment to keep the penguins day interesting.”

The penguin holding area, recently refurbished with fresh paint and epoxy, is where the penguins meet up for breeding.

Male penguins mate for life, reuniting with the same female annually during mating season.

Rocks are placed in the area and both the male and female penguins take turns tending to the egg, which has a gestation period of about a month.

Zoo visitors often ask how penguins are similar to birds that can fly, Ries says.

“They are very similar except for one fact, penguins have solid bones (unlike flying birds) and they need all that force to push through the water because they can't fly,” Ries says.

Tracy Gray, media and public relations manager at the zoo, says one of the most popular zoo events is the outdoor seasonal “Penguins On Parade,” which runs December through the end of February, as long as outside temps are 45 or below.

“This is a great opportunity for guests to engage with the penguins, watch them, and snap photos,” Gray says. “They are curious and enjoy seeing people.”

Joyce Hanz is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

Known for their distinctive white stripe across the top of the head, peach colored feet and orange bill, gentoo penguins average 12 pounds.
Joyce Hanz
Twice daily feedings include fish such as herring, capelin and smelt. More than 50 pounds of fish are fed to the penguins by hand, in bowls and in the water.
Joyce Hanz
Jessica Ries, Pittsburgh Zoo and Aquarium aquarist and penguin keeper, hoses down the penguin habitat floor, while curious Gentoo and Macaroni penguins watch. Ries is responsible for the daily feeding, care and habitat maintenance for the 23 penguins at the zoo.
Joyce Hanz
Macaroni penguins are distinguishable by their brightly colored crested feathers. The biggest and heaviest species of penguin, eight reside at the Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium.
Joyce Hanz
Penguin keeper Jessica Ries hand feeds fish to the elder penguins, ranging from 27 to33 years old at the Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium.
Joyce Hanz
Penguins are on parade at the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium on Saturdays and Sundays.
Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium
