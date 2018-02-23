Shelter pet of the week: Pick up this Banjo and hear the purr
Updated 8 hours ago
The Tribune-Review features creatures from six area animal shelters in need of homes.
This week's pet is from Orphans of the Storm.
From its website: “Hi, I'm Banjo! I'll be a year old in March 2018. I came to the shelter as a kitten last spring with my brother Bingo and sister Beauty. Bingo has been adopted but Beauty and I were never adopted and are still here at the shelter waiting for forever homes. I'm very cuddly and playful! I get along great with other cats. I'm so hoping that I'm lucky enough to find a forever home of my own soon so if you'd like to meet me, please come visit me at the shelter.”
The photos are taken from the rescue websites weekly, but please check with the shelters before falling in love. There are plenty of animals who want nothing more than a new, loving family.
Orphans of the Storm
PA 85, Kittanning
724-548-4520 or orphansofthestorm-pa.org