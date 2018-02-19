Magical unicorn is the new Lucky Charms marshmallow
Updated 12 hours ago
The wait is over.
General Mills was looking for a replacement for the discontinued hourglass marshmallow since earlier this month.
Time is running out on the hourglass. Grab a box while you still can! pic.twitter.com/8HWPJXXg3v— Lucky Charms (@LuckyCharms) February 8, 2018
A wise move since hourglasses are, well, boring.
A contest was held. Only emojis were accepted as entries to eliminate Charmy McCharmface from winning.
If you could pick the #NextLuckyCharm , what would it be? Use an emoji to tell us! pic.twitter.com/kcrNFeWKIp— Lucky Charms (@LuckyCharms) February 13, 2018
And the winner, magical unicorn, will now be floating in every bowl of Lucky Charms.
MAGICAL UNICORN charms now in every bowl!!! #magicallydelicious #unicornmarshmallow pic.twitter.com/RVNh1PTq7H— Lucky Charms (@LuckyCharms) February 20, 2018
Spot them among the hearts, stars, horseshoes, clovers, blue moons, rainbows and red balloons.
MAGICAL UNICORN charms now in every bowl!!! #magicallydelicious #unicornmarshmallow pic.twitter.com/RVNh1PTq7H— Lucky Charms (@LuckyCharms) February 20, 2018