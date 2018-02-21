Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Redheads rejoice! Ginger emojis are coming soon

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, 10:27 a.m.
Gingers of the world rejoice with the announcement that redhead emojis will debut this year.
Less than 2 percent of the world's people have red hair, but does that mean they don't deserve their own emojis?

The long-neglected ginger population is rejoicing with news that they'll finally be represented in a group of 157 emojis coming out this year.

Let's all celebrate with Ed Sheeran, Prince Harry, Nicole Kidman (before the bleach job) and their kind with a few fun facts about our flame-haired friends:

Red hair can occur in all ethnic groups.

The U.S. has more redheads by population than any other country, but Scotland has the highest percentage of natural redheads, at 13 percent.

Red hair is thicker than other shades, but gingers usually have fewer strands on their heads. Red hair also doesn't go gray — it just eventually fades to white.

Because of their commonly sensitive skin, redheads are more likely to develop skin cancer — but their bodies compensate for lower melanin concentration by internally producing Vitamin D.

Gingers are more likely to be left-handed.

Greek mythology says redheads turn to vampires after death, but the Danes believe it's good fortune to have a redhaired child.

As always, there's at least one critic.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

