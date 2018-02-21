Redheads rejoice! Ginger emojis are coming soon

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Less than 2 percent of the world's people have red hair, but does that mean they don't deserve their own emojis?

The long-neglected ginger population is rejoicing with news that they'll finally be represented in a group of 157 emojis coming out this year.

Let's all celebrate with Ed Sheeran, Prince Harry, Nicole Kidman (before the bleach job) and their kind with a few fun facts about our flame-haired friends:

Emoji News: New list includes a redhead at last...we're sure @edsheeran and Prince Harry will love it! https://t.co/fiVVRj8rUx pic.twitter.com/s0AcNMW995 — SocialSignIn (@SocialSignInApp) February 20, 2018

A liiiittle mad it took so long for a redhead emoji that we have to be thrown in there with Petri dishes and mosquitoes, but I'll take it https://t.co/YgImev9Sfd — kaelyn quinn (@KaelynsHereee) February 9, 2018

Red hair can occur in all ethnic groups.

I like that (can't wait until I can insert a redhead emoji) #redhead #redhairdontcare pic.twitter.com/JOYYGpH0CM — Sarah Akins (@sakins83) February 19, 2018

Now I can stop using to describe myself #redheademoji — Emily (@EMM3RZ_) February 10, 2018

The U.S. has more redheads by population than any other country, but Scotland has the highest percentage of natural redheads, at 13 percent.

I'm one of three redheads in this bar and I think this is the highest ratio I've ever experienced. (Insert forthcoming redhead emoji here) — Erica (@Frekles827) February 10, 2018

Ehhhhhh? Redhead emoji? I'd like to think my hair isn't the color of candy corn pic.twitter.com/P72bypb10d — Danielle Skye (@daniskye23) February 11, 2018

Red hair is thicker than other shades, but gingers usually have fewer strands on their heads. Red hair also doesn't go gray — it just eventually fades to white.

So happy we finally have the long awaited #redheademoji I've been tweeting for them for years! Of course my hair is purple now so I must begin my campaign for the #purplehairemoji but seriously so happy! #gingers #ftw #emoji #redhead #redheads #redheademojis #emojis ♥️ https://t.co/LjaKm66Ffr — Meg Parker (@RealMegParker) February 10, 2018

Because of their commonly sensitive skin, redheads are more likely to develop skin cancer — but their bodies compensate for lower melanin concentration by internally producing Vitamin D.

Gingers are more likely to be left-handed.

When I told the hubs about the new #redheademoji he reminded me I could have been using this emoji all this time. — The KatyMcC (@katymcc) February 9, 2018

Greek mythology says redheads turn to vampires after death, but the Danes believe it's good fortune to have a redhaired child.

As a #redhead , I waited a long time for a Barbie, babydoll, superhero, TV star (other than Lucy or Daphne from Scooby Doo) & even an #emoji that looked like me - but no more. The Unicode Consortium just welcomed this 1% of the world's populous. https://t.co/kfSlz46dZN pic.twitter.com/DdqBBSvdEp — lisa marie (@SocialMediaGypC) February 10, 2018

As always, there's at least one critic.

Man, who cares about a redhead, why aint no one talking about the new Timb emoji? @desusandmero pic.twitter.com/NkoD7W6xZM — Erik Pillmonger (@ManVsParty) February 9, 2018

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.