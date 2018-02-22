Snapchat tweaking app update in response to user complaints

Snapchat is responding to a massive movement by its users, who weren't pleased with the social media app's redesign.

More than 1.2 million people signed a Change.org petition to remove the update, which was rolled out earlier this month.

The petition said: "Many users have found that it has not made the app easier to use, but has in fact made many features more difficult.

"There is a general level of annoyance among users and many have decided to use a VPN app, or are using other risky apps or steps, to go back to the old Snapchat as that's how annoying this new update has become."

On Tuesday, Snapchat responded on change.org and said it was going to make some adjustments based on users' complaints:

"By putting everything from your friends in one place, our goal was to make it easier to connect with the people you care about most. The new Friends page will adapt to you and get smarter over time, reflecting who you're most likely to be Snapping with at that moment. ... Beginning soon on iOS, and with Android in the coming weeks, we are introducing tabs in Friends and Discover, which will make it easier to find the Stories that you want, when you want them. Once you receive the update, you'll be able to sort things like Stories, Group Chats, and Subscriptions, allowing you to further customize your own experience on the app."

Users are hopeful the app will revert to its old format, but while Snapchat is listening and responding to complaints, the app will still have some updates.