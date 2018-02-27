Gulf Tower to light up in Welsh hues celebrating St. David's Day
Updated 23 hours ago
The Gulf Tower in Pittsburgh will be lit up in red, green and white on March 1 in celebration of St. David's Day, a traditional Welsh holiday honoring St. David, the patron saint of Wales. The lights will match the colors of the Welsh flag, which incorporates white and green and has a red dragon.
In recognition of the large number of people who settled in the commonwealth from Wales during the 19th century, Rep. Harry A. Readshaw introduced legislation (House Resolution 695) that would declare March 1, 2018 as “Saint David's Day” in the state of Pennsylvania.
The St. David's Society of Pittsburgh, a charitable organization that celebrates, preserves and promotes Welsh cultural heritage in Southwestern Pennsylvania, is hosting its 19th annual St. David's Day Pub Crawl from 5-11 p.m. March 2, beginning at Olive or Twist,140 Sixth St., in Pittsburgh.
The annual St. David's Day Daffodil luncheon is at noon March 3 in the Pine Community Center in Wexford. And there is a 12-week session of Welsh language classes which begin March 14 in the Cathedral of Learning at the University of Pittsburgh in Oakland.
Details: stdavidssociety.org
