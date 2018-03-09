Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pysanky eggs pop up layer by layer as Easter approaches

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Friday, March 9, 2018, 11:12 a.m.

"Pysanky" is an exotic-sounding word heard in these parts every year around Easter.

So what is it?

Pysanky is a traditional craft from Ukraine, similar to batik, in which traditional folk patterns are drawn with wax onto eggs to protect the covered areas from dye that is then applied.

By repeating the wax-resist pysanky process with different colors of dye, from light to dark, a multicolored pattern builds up on the egg. Finally, the wax is removed to reveal colors that were covered up at each stage.

Pysanky is generally done in preparation for Easter, when eggs are used as a symbol of new life, fertility and rebirth. Other Eastern European ethnic groups also practice the art of pysanky.

Traditionally, pysanky was done using raw eggs. The contents of the egg would eventually dry up as long as no cracks developed — you'd smell it if they did. Eggs also can be blown out prior to the dyeing process.

A layer of polyurethane can be added over the finished egg to protect the design and to give it a glossy finish.

Layer by layer

Members of the East Suburban Artists League invited Marilan Caito of Verona to their March 1 meeting to demonstrate her pysanky art, honed over more than 50 years of practice.

While talking the group through the process, layer by layer of wax and dye, Caito told her own pysanky story.

She learned pysanky from her mother, who in turn was taught by her own Carpatho-Rusyn mother.

Home was Pittsburgh's Lawrenceville neighborhood, and Caito and her family were members of St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church on the North Side.

"(Pysanky) was a cultural tradition in our home, church and heritage," she says. "Every year in the month before Easter, we'd be in the kitchen in the evenings dyeing eggs. We always started with a blessing for steady hands and good eyes."

The eggs were destined to be gifts for family members, neighbors and friends.

"It was traditional to take a basket of food and eggs to church on Saturday night (before Easter Sunday) for a blessing," she says. "Then the other parishioners and the priest would help themselves."

Yearly tradition

Caito made pysanky eggs while raising a son and working for 30 years as development director at a private school for children with autism and emotional challenges.

After the New Year, when all her Christmas decorations are stowed, Caito begins her work, making three to four dozen eggs prior to Easter.

"Then spring comes and I'm itching to get outside," she says.

Now retired, she also accepts invitations from area libraries and community organizations to lead pysanky workshops and demonstrations, such as the one she did for the artists league. Her preferred class size is 10 to 12, so that students get the individual attention needed.

Each of her eggs takes from two to six hours to complete, depending on the intricacy of the design. That time includes drawing on the design and applying the wax as each layer of dye is added. Preparation, which includes cleaning and blowing out the contents of the egg, and then applying a sealing coat of polyurethane at the end, adds another hour.

Most of Caito's eggs are given away, although she sells some to people who take her classes. Again, prices are pegged to the intricacy of the design and the number of colors used.

Intricate patterns

The egg Caito created for her artists league audience had four layers of color, in addition to its original white. She does both traditional and original designs, including minuscule, intricate geometrical patterns that are the product of her "mechanical mind" — all drawn freehand in pencil.

The simplest design she ever created was a penguin, made for her son, who went to Youngstown State University, where the mascot is a penguin.

She's currently working on a set of eggs that will be given as gifts to the bridal party at her son's June wedding on the beach at Hilton Head, S.C.

"They have a blue and green theme with a scroll pattern to conjure up the ocean waves," she says.

She's also looking forward to a trip to the birthplace of pysanky.

Her brother is a Russian language interpreter for the U.S. government, currently stationed in Ukraine.

"He says there are so many pysanky classes taught over there, so I'm planning to go after I recover from the wedding," she says. "He says I could probably teach them, but I want to see how things are done over there. That will bring it all full circle." Not that it will bring it to an end.

"As I've aged, I didn't know what would go first, the eyes or the hands," she jokes. "My hands are still good, but the eye strain is more evident — but I'll keep doing it as long as I can."

To inquire about Caito's "Egg-Ceptional Beauty" gift eggs, demonstrations or small-group classes, email mscaito1@gmail.com.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

Pysanky artist Marilan Caito of Verona decorates eggs in both traditional and original patterns.
Shirley McMarlin | Tribune-Review
Marilan Caito of Verona, who's been creating pysanky eggs for about 50 years, demonstrated her art at a recent meeting of the East Suburban Artists League.
Marilan Caito draws the designs onto her pysanky egg creations freehand.
Artist Marilan Caito used these eggs to illustrate the separate steps involved in dyeing pysanky eggs at a recent meeting of the East Suburban Artists League.
Prior to beginning the dyeing process, artist Marilan Caito draws freehand designs in pencil on her pysanky eggs.
Artist Marilan Caito draws designs freehand onto her pysanky egg creations.
Marilan Caito demostrates the use of a kistka, a tool used to apply layers of wax that protect subsequent layers of dye during the multi-step dyeing process of creating a pysanky egg.
Marilan Caito uses a kistka, or wax pen, to protect areas of a pysanky egg that she has dyed orange, before dunking the egg in the next, darker color used in her design.
When the dyeing process is complete, Marilan Caito heats her pysanky egg next to a candle flame to melt wax that protects each successive layer of dye, to reveal a multicolored design.
A bird is a traditional symbol of fertility used on pysanky eggs, while flowers and other plant life denotes the rebirth of nature after winter.
Pysanky artist Marilan Caito says the penguin egg she made for her son is the simplest design she's ever created.
