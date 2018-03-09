Pysanky eggs pop up layer by layer as Easter approaches

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Springdale Free Public Library: Marilan Caito will do the same demonstration, 6 p.m. March 15. Free. 724-274-9729 or springdalepubliclibrary.org

Oakmont Carnegie Library: Ukranian Pysanky Easter egg decorating demonstration, 1 p.m. March 10, with Marilan Caito. One egg is completed from start to finish and then awarded to an audience member by random raffle. Free. 412-828-9532 or oakmontlibrary.org

St. John The Baptist Byzantine Catholic Church, Uniontown: 13th Egg Eggstravaganza, noon-5 p.m. March 18, with demonstrations and workshops, eggs and decorating supplies for sale, children's activities and more. Free admission. 724-438-6027

National Aviary, Pittsburgh North Side: Creating Pysanky Eggs, 1-3 p.m. March 24. $25. Each participant will get a set of patterns, wax and kitska (the pen used for drawing on your egg with wax) to take home, along with your decorated egg. 412-323-7235 or aviary.org

Other classes on how to make these traditional egg designs are held throughout the area. Here are some upcoming:

"Pysanky" is an exotic-sounding word heard in these parts every year around Easter.

So what is it?

Pysanky is a traditional craft from Ukraine, similar to batik, in which traditional folk patterns are drawn with wax onto eggs to protect the covered areas from dye that is then applied.

By repeating the wax-resist pysanky process with different colors of dye, from light to dark, a multicolored pattern builds up on the egg. Finally, the wax is removed to reveal colors that were covered up at each stage.

Pysanky is generally done in preparation for Easter, when eggs are used as a symbol of new life, fertility and rebirth. Other Eastern European ethnic groups also practice the art of pysanky.

Traditionally, pysanky was done using raw eggs. The contents of the egg would eventually dry up as long as no cracks developed — you'd smell it if they did. Eggs also can be blown out prior to the dyeing process.

A layer of polyurethane can be added over the finished egg to protect the design and to give it a glossy finish.

Layer by layer

Members of the East Suburban Artists League invited Marilan Caito of Verona to their March 1 meeting to demonstrate her pysanky art, honed over more than 50 years of practice.

While talking the group through the process, layer by layer of wax and dye, Caito told her own pysanky story.

She learned pysanky from her mother, who in turn was taught by her own Carpatho-Rusyn mother.

Home was Pittsburgh's Lawrenceville neighborhood, and Caito and her family were members of St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church on the North Side.

"(Pysanky) was a cultural tradition in our home, church and heritage," she says. "Every year in the month before Easter, we'd be in the kitchen in the evenings dyeing eggs. We always started with a blessing for steady hands and good eyes."

The eggs were destined to be gifts for family members, neighbors and friends.

"It was traditional to take a basket of food and eggs to church on Saturday night (before Easter Sunday) for a blessing," she says. "Then the other parishioners and the priest would help themselves."

Yearly tradition

Caito made pysanky eggs while raising a son and working for 30 years as development director at a private school for children with autism and emotional challenges.

After the New Year, when all her Christmas decorations are stowed, Caito begins her work, making three to four dozen eggs prior to Easter.

"Then spring comes and I'm itching to get outside," she says.

Now retired, she also accepts invitations from area libraries and community organizations to lead pysanky workshops and demonstrations, such as the one she did for the artists league. Her preferred class size is 10 to 12, so that students get the individual attention needed.

Each of her eggs takes from two to six hours to complete, depending on the intricacy of the design. That time includes drawing on the design and applying the wax as each layer of dye is added. Preparation, which includes cleaning and blowing out the contents of the egg, and then applying a sealing coat of polyurethane at the end, adds another hour.

Most of Caito's eggs are given away, although she sells some to people who take her classes. Again, prices are pegged to the intricacy of the design and the number of colors used.

Intricate patterns

The egg Caito created for her artists league audience had four layers of color, in addition to its original white. She does both traditional and original designs, including minuscule, intricate geometrical patterns that are the product of her "mechanical mind" — all drawn freehand in pencil.

The simplest design she ever created was a penguin, made for her son, who went to Youngstown State University, where the mascot is a penguin.

She's currently working on a set of eggs that will be given as gifts to the bridal party at her son's June wedding on the beach at Hilton Head, S.C.

"They have a blue and green theme with a scroll pattern to conjure up the ocean waves," she says.

She's also looking forward to a trip to the birthplace of pysanky.

Her brother is a Russian language interpreter for the U.S. government, currently stationed in Ukraine.

"He says there are so many pysanky classes taught over there, so I'm planning to go after I recover from the wedding," she says. "He says I could probably teach them, but I want to see how things are done over there. That will bring it all full circle." Not that it will bring it to an end.

"As I've aged, I didn't know what would go first, the eyes or the hands," she jokes. "My hands are still good, but the eye strain is more evident — but I'll keep doing it as long as I can."

To inquire about Caito's "Egg-Ceptional Beauty" gift eggs, demonstrations or small-group classes, email mscaito1@gmail.com.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.