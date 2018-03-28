Venture out for a hike in the forests of Western Pennsylvania

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

If cabin fever has you itching to get outside and commune with Mother Nature, inhale the scent of wildflowers, listen to songbirds and stretch some possibly dormant muscles, the region's parks have you covered.

At many local parks, guides will lead hikers, often elaborating on what they see, hear and smell.

Others, like the Westmoreland County Parks system, have trails for walking, biking and hiking that visitors can map out and tackle on their own, including in Cedar Creek, Mammoth, Northmoreland and Twin Lakes parks.

This time of year, wildflower hikes to welcome back spring are among those planned throughout the area.

Comfortable clothing, sturdy walking shoes and water bottles are recommended.

Listed events are free and open to the public, no reservations required unless stated.

KEYSTONE STATE PARK

Keystone State Park will hold "Hiking 101" 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. March 30.

The Derry Township park has eight miles of hiking trails, from easy to difficult, including a lakeside loop and farm and wetlands' views.

On March 30, a park naturalist will offer a workshop at the Kell Visitor Center geared toward anyone curious about hiking. Participants will discuss trail options for all experience levels, what to wear, what to bring, safety and activities on the trails, concluding with a brief hike on a park trail.

Details: bit.ly/2G1pvPy

FORBES STATE FOREST

Rachael Mahony is environmental education specialist at Forbes State Forest near Laughlintown, where hikers can find more than 100 different trails covering 250 miles.

Upcoming hikes include:

• Woodcock Weekend, 7 to 9 p.m. April 7, to learn about this unique bird and its spectacular sky dance

• Wonders of Wildflowers, 6 to 7:30 p.m. April 13, a moderate,1 to 2-mile hike on Laurel Mountain to identify spring's early blooms and learn about some of the folklore surrounding these flowers

• Trek to Tall Trees, partner hike with Laurel Hill State Park from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 28, Arbor Day, the moderate, 6- to 8-mile hike will showcase Laurel Highland's diverse forests

• Blue Hole Stroll, 6 p.m. May 4, this moderate, three-mile hike will include discussion of some of this hidden gem's unique natural features

• Grove Run Ramble, 10 a.m. May 5, a challenging 4-mile hike on Laurel Mountain to discuss Pennsylvania's native wildflowers

• Mother's Day Wildflower Walk, 6 p.m. May 10, an easy to moderate two-mile hike showcasing spring's wildflowers

• Mother's Day Backpacking Weekend, May 12-13. Details: 814-352-8649 or kipeck@pa.gov

• History at the High Point, 6:30 p.m. May 25, learn about the natural and cultural history of Mt. Davis, Pennsylvania's highest point, during this 2-mile stroll

• Walk in the Wild (Area), 11 a.m. May 26 in Quebec Run Wild Area

Registration is required for each program by calling 724-259-2201 or emailing rmahony@pa.gov

Details: bit.ly/2I1NlHs

Larkspur is among the many wildflowers visitors can see on a hike along Friendship Hill National Historic Site's trails.

FRIENDSHIP HILL

Friendship Hill National Historic Site in Point Marion, Fayette County, has 10 miles of trails offering a glimpse of the natural world of the Allegheny Plateau.

Along with Fort Necessity National Battlefield, the site is sponsoring a guided spring wildflower walk 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. April 15.

According to the site's Facebook page, the warmer micro climate along the Monongahela River allows for early blooming of the wildflowers. Visitors will learn some of the folklore and legends surrounding the flowers as well. Terrain may be steep at times.

Hikers will meet under the saucer magnolia tree at the Albert Gallatin House visitor center for the two-mile hike. Leashed pets are welcome.

Details: nps.gov/frhi/index.htm

This indigo bunting is commonly seen in the fields at Ohiopyle State Park. The Fayette County park will host a bird hike on May 13, one day after International Migratory Bird Day.

OHIOPYLE

Ohiopyle State Park, also in Fayette County, has 79 miles of hiking trails, ranging from short day hikes to challenging backpacking. Hikers can walk through hardwood forests and along several waterfalls and flowering meadows.

The annual guided spring wildflower hike is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. April 21.

"They are very popular," says Rose Bando, park environmental education specialist.

Visitors meet in the Cucumber Falls parking area and hike the Great Gorge Trail for about an hour.

"It's a very, very easy hike," she says.

A Mother's Day bird hike is planned 8 to 10 a.m. May 13, one day after the International Migratory Bird Day.

Ohiopyle State Park carries an Important Migratory Birding Area designation, and Sproul Fields and the Beech Loop provide birding opportunities over rolling terrain.

Participants will meet at the Kentuck Campground Contact Station.

"It's a moderate hike. ... We usually get a nice group. It's probably a good idea to bring binoculars," Bando says.

A Beech Trail Hike, a three-mile hike passing through a forest of towering American beech trees leading to the Great Gorge Trail, is planned for May 27. That hike includes a photo op waterfall, Bando says.

Details: bit.ly/2pyXAvR

Allegheny County parks

Braden Meiter, lead supervisory park ranger of Allegheny County Parks nine-park system, says full moon hikes are scheduled 8 to 10 p.m. March 31 in North Park and South Park.

Another is planned 8 to 10 p.m. April 28 in Boyce and Hartwood Acres parks.

"Those are usually among our most popular hikes," he says.

All require pre-registration.

Upcoming wildlife and signs of spring hikes, all from 2 to 4 p.m., include:

• April 7, Round Hill Park

• April 14, Hartwood Acres Park and White Oak Park

• April 15, Deer Lakes Park and South Park

• May 5, Settlers Cabin Park

• May 6, Harrison Hills Park

"We explore some of the spring ephemerals, bloodroot, jack-in-the-pulpit, talk about their habitat, why and how they grow," Meiter says.

Details: alleghenycounty.us/parks/index.aspx

Audubon Society treks

The Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania has three reserves open to the public — Beechwood Farms Nature Reserve in Fox Chapel, Succop Nature Park in Butler, and Todd Nature Reserve in Sarver.

Each contains unique characteristics and miles of walking paths.

Upcoming naturalist-guided hikes include:

• Birds and More Nature Walks: starting at 9 a.m. in Beechwood, April 4, 11, 18, 25; Succop, April 5, 12, 19, 26; and Todd, April 6, 13, 20, 27

• Birding 101: 10 a.m., Beechwood, and 2 p.m. Succop, April 7 (binoculars suggested)

• Dusk Hike: A Search for Crepuscular (active in twilight) Animals: 6 p.m. April 21, Succop, visit various animals' habitats and conclude with a campfire, all ages.

Details: aswp.org

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.