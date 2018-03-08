Celebrating worldwide — It's International Women's Day and we #PressforProgress

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Today is International Women's Day.

Started by the Suffragettes in the early 1900s, the first International Women's Day was celebrated in 1911. International Women's Day belongs to all communities everywhere — governments, companies, charities, educational institutions, networks, associations, the media and more.

The 2018 campaign theme is #PressforProgress, according to internationalwomensday.com.

The website's agenda for the year: "Now, more than ever, there's a strong call-to-action to press forward and progress gender parity. There's a strong call to #PressforProgress motivating and uniting friends, colleagues and whole communities to think, act and be gender inclusive."

The top trending #InternationalWomensDay2018 has Twitter abuzz.

The fact that the three top UK trends on Twitter this morning are all for the empowerment of women is the most encouraging thing I've seen on this website. Young girls on Twitter seeing that will change lives, and the world. #IWD2018 #internationalwomensday2018 #PressForProgess — Luke Cutforth ✨ (@LukeIsNotSexy) March 8, 2018

black women. brown women. white women. african women. arab women. persian women. asian women. indian women. gay women. trans women. muslim women. christian women. jewish women. atheist women. curvy women. thin women. Today we celebrate women. [ #internationalwomensday2018 ] pic.twitter.com/C50uE8CLAO — dani ama muchísimo a su prometido. (@vinyltears_) March 8, 2018

Happy #InternationalWomensDay2018 ! Celebrate with these women from a galaxy far, far away... pic.twitter.com/1RGJm1nf76 — Star Wars UK (@StarWarsUK) March 8, 2018

Happy International Women's Day! Here's to all the women who are not letting anything hold them back and are inspiring us all. #IWD2018 #InternationalWomensDay2018 #Inspirational pic.twitter.com/PpD4y44VXn — FRYP (@FRYPwebsite) March 8, 2018

Women around the world are celebrating — and being celebrated.

A picture shows the Eiffel Tower in Paris on March 7 with a display of the the social media hashtag #MaintenantOnAgit (Now we act), as part of a gathering to protest violence against women.

Eiffel Tower lights up for women's rights

The Eiffel Tower was lit to honor women's rights and promote the French equivalent of the Time's Up movement.

The message "Maintenant On Agit" ("Now We Act") was displayed all Wednesday evening on the Parisian monument ahead of International Women's Day on Thursday.

Launched by the Foundation of Women, the movement aims to raise funds for associations helping women pursue cases before justice, "so that no woman ever again has to say #MeToo."

Over 160 French actresses have already joined the movement.

This product image released by Barbie shows dolls in the image of pilot Amelia Earhart, left, Mexican artist Frida Khalo and mathematician Katherine Johnson, part of the Inspiring Women doll line series being launched in honor of International Women's Day.

New Barbies

A trailblazing film director. A snowboarding champion. A pioneering mathematician for NASA. An iconic artist. Barbie is marking International Women's Day by honoring some of the inspiring women of the present and the past.

The brand has chosen modern-day and historic role models to honor with a doll in their likeness.

The 14 new honorees of the brand's "Shero" program are: Patty Jenkins, director of "Wonder Woman;" Chloe Kim, who won an Olympic gold medal in snowboarding last month at age 17; Bindi Irwin, the Australian conservationist; British boxing champion Nicola Adams; Turkish windsurfing champion Cagla Kubat; French Michelin-starred chef Helene Darroze; Chinese volleyball champion Hui Ruoqi; German fashion designer Leyla Piedayesh; Mexican golfer Lorena Ochoa; Polish author and journalist Martyna Wojciechowska; Italian soccer player Sara Gama; Chinese actress and philanthropist Xiaotong Guan; Chinese ballerina Yuan Yuan Tan; and Vicky Martin Berrocal, Spanish designer and entrepreneur.

Elizabeth Bove, of Woodstock, Conn., (left) joins with others as they raise their glasses in a toast after helping brew a batch of beer at Black Pond Brews brewery, in Danielson, Conn.

Cheers to women

Female brewers worldwide are raising a stein to International Women's Day.

Thousands of women in the beer business and female homebrewers are brewing together around the event, which falls on Thursday, seeing it as a way to raise the profile of women in a male-dominated industry.

It has grown globally, with about 160 breweries, homebrew clubs and other beer lovers in 12 countries hosting a free International Women's Collaboration Brew Day this year. The theme is exotic ingredients. They call their beer "Unite."

Flipping the arches McDonald's familiar Golden Arches sign is flipping to celebrate women. At one restaurant in Lynwood, Calif., the company's icon sign is flipping from "M" to "W" to mark International Women's Day. Jonna Miller is the Tribune-Review assistant features editor. Reach her at 724-850-1270, jonnamiller@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JLMiller_Trib.