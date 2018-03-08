Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Death Cafe helps address end of life questions

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Thursday, March 8, 2018, 12:18 p.m.
Deathcafe.com
A free Death Cafe event to address sometimes difficult end of life issues will be held April 17 at Mandi Lynn's Cafe in Mt. Pleasant.

Three Mt. Pleasant entities are partnering to host a Death Cafe from 6 to 8 p.m. April 17, where those attending can participate in an open-ended conversation addressing concerns, fears and questions about the end of life.

Reunion Presbyterian Church, the Mt. Pleasant Public Library and Mandi Lynn's Cafe will hold the free event at the cafe, 509 W. Main St.

Conversations may range from downsizing to hospice care, and from the afterlife to living wills and financial planning, according to a news release.

The Death Cafe format encourages a safe, accepting environment in which to address a difficult subject.

"I've seen many people and families approach the end of life totally unprepared. They aren't ready spiritually, emotionally or even financially," says the Rev. Sue Washburn, pastor of Reunion Presbyterian Church, in the release.

"I hope that we can allow people to feel comfortable talking about their wishes, from how much medical care they want to what they want done with their bodies to which hymns they would like at their funerals," she adds.

The event is non-denominational.

According to Mary Kaufman, library director, the Death Café ties in to the library's mission of lifelong learning, even to the end of life.

"Our mission is to be a community resource, so discussing such a difficult topic in a safe environment fits well. I lost my dad suddenly seven years ago and we were completely broadsided. There were a lot of things I wish we'd known ahead of time," she says in the release.

Free cake will be provided; other food will be available for purchase.

Details: deathcafe.com

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

