Lyle Lovett, Shawn Colvin to play acoustic show at Carnegie Music Hall

Kellie B. Gormly | Wednesday, March 14, 2018, 1:09 p.m.
COURTESY OPUS ONE PRODUCTIONS
'An Acoustic Evening with Lyle Lovett and Shawn Colvin' is scheduled for 8 p.m. March 18 at Carnegie Music Hall of Oakland.
Michael Wilson
Shawn Colvin arrives at the Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2010, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Updated 12 hours ago

Lyle Lovett — a singer, composer and actor who has become an American arts icon since his mid-'80s debut — is coming to Pittsburgh on March 18 for a show at Carnegie Music Hall of Oakland.

“An Acoustic Evening with Lyle Lovett and Shawn Colvin,” beginning at 8 p.m., features headliner Lovett along with Colvin, a singer and songwriter who is perhaps best known for her ‘90s hit “Sunny Came Home” and has released eight albums and a memoir.

In the simple, unplugged show — sans electrical instruments — the two musicians and longtime friends will perform, swapping songs and stories.

Lovett will combine his characteristic storytelling with his diverse music. Although traditionally known as a country singer, Lovett is known for a variety of other influences including swing, gospel, folk, jazz and blues.

Rolling Stone magazine named Lovett's 1986 self-titled debut one of the 100 Best Albums of the Eighties. Now, Lovett has released 14 albums. His best-known hits include “She's No Lady,” “If I Had a Boat” and “Nobody Knows Me.”

Tickets are $59.50. Details: 800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com

