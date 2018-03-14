Lyle Lovett, Shawn Colvin to play acoustic show at Carnegie Music Hall
Lyle Lovett — a singer, composer and actor who has become an American arts icon since his mid-'80s debut — is coming to Pittsburgh on March 18 for a show at Carnegie Music Hall of Oakland.
“An Acoustic Evening with Lyle Lovett and Shawn Colvin,” beginning at 8 p.m., features headliner Lovett along with Colvin, a singer and songwriter who is perhaps best known for her ‘90s hit “Sunny Came Home” and has released eight albums and a memoir.
In the simple, unplugged show — sans electrical instruments — the two musicians and longtime friends will perform, swapping songs and stories.
Lovett will combine his characteristic storytelling with his diverse music. Although traditionally known as a country singer, Lovett is known for a variety of other influences including swing, gospel, folk, jazz and blues.
Rolling Stone magazine named Lovett's 1986 self-titled debut one of the 100 Best Albums of the Eighties. Now, Lovett has released 14 albums. His best-known hits include “She's No Lady,” “If I Had a Boat” and “Nobody Knows Me.”
Tickets are $59.50. Details: 800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com